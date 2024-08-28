‘It's definitely on the table’: Orphan Black Echoes Season 2's Renewal Update Is All Good News

Orphan Black: Echoes, a spin-off to Graeme Manson-created original sci-fi thriller series, Orphan Black, has a positive update after the premiere of the first season. The Anna Fishko-created spin-off show stars Krysten Ritter, Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, Avan Jogia, and co. In a recent update, the showrunner confirmed that the show has not been canceled and is currently in the discussion for a second season.

Fishko recently sat with TVLine sharing that Orphan Black: Echoes is still holding the promising end. "We're really hoping for a Season 2," Fishko told the website. "It's definitely on the table and a conversation that's ongoing with AMC," she added.

The spin-off show on AMC follows Kira played by Krysten Ritter, the grown-up clone from the original series, who gets roped in a new mystery in 2052. She tries to help an amnesiac woman. The futuristic show exploits the scientific manipulation of human existence. There are love, betrayal, and several other human elements that make the sci-fi show a thrilling ride for fans.

Elsewhere in the interview Fishko also addressed the real reason why the original Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany was missing from the spin-off. There were early plans for the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star to appear in the series reprising her role as one of the Leda clones in the first season of the AMC series. "Yeah, she was," Fishko said of Maslany’s potential cameo. "We talked about it a lot actually,” she continued adding that they had “a whole episode set aside for her” in the “back half of the season.”

However, it did not work out “in terms of schedule.” Unfortunately, Maslany was filming at exactly the same time “We were shooting and we just couldn't make it work out."

Reportedly, the actress was entangled in a scheduling conflict for AMC's adaptation of Adrienne Celt's psychological thriller novel, Invitation to a Bonfire but later the project was shelved.

Still, the showrunner is hopeful for her turn in the potential second season. "We'd still love to have Tatiana come back," Fishko added. Not just Maslany’s character, she is willing to create space for several other characters from the original sister clones. "If we could bring one of the original sister clones back,” Fishko shared adding, “I think that would be fun and we'd love to do it.” If the second season gets the nod from the studio, and “the stars would align in terms of scheduling,” bringing some of the original characters “would be really great."

Certainly, the first 10-episode season has left room for the new season with cliffhangers including Eleanor and Kira’s relationship which is in a very “complicated place” and Jules being shot dead by Darros— what could be the reason behind the killing? The second season, as teased by the showrunner, will address the unanswered questions from the first season finale.

However, AMC has yet to greenlight the series which is a major critical downgrade from the original show. While Orphan Black has a stunning 93% Rotten Tomatoes score, the spin-off had to settle for a 60% rating.

