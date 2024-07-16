Is Johnny Depp Dating 29-Year-Old Model Yulia Vlasova? Here's What Sources Claim

It appears that Hollywood star Johnny Depp, 61, and 29-year-old model Yulia Vlasova are "casually" seeing each other. Read ahead to learn more about this pair and where their alleged relationship stands currently. Also, get an insight into Depp's professional front.

Details about Johnny Depp and Yulia Vlasova allegedly dating

As per the report by People Magazine, a source says that both individuals are keeping things between them “casual”. The insider also clarified to the outlet that both Depp and Vlasova are not using “boyfriend-girlfriend” labels.

The source added, “They see each other here and there.” According to the outlet, in some of the Instagram pictures taken and published by The Daily Mail, both Depp and Yulia can be seen getting cozy with each other.

However, some of the images have already been removed from the social media platform. Vlasova described the actor as “incredibly talented and inspiring,” as per The Daily Mail.

After Depp’s Virginia defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor reportedly dated lawyer Joelle Rich, who had defended him in his first U.K. Libel case. According to People, a source claimed that their romance was “not serious”. The publication later revealed that they broke up in November 2022.

More on Johnny Depp’s professional front

The actor is set to embark on a new venture in his professional life. Depp will play the role of satan opposite Jeff Bridges, who will portray God. The movie will be directed by Terry Gilliam

As reported by The Guardian, during an interview with Premier magazine, Gilliam made the revelation of his next project with Depp. The project is named The Carnival At The End Of The Day.

At the Red Sea Film Festival back in December, the director approached the Whats Eating Gilbert Grape actor publicly for the role. Gilliam said, “God wipes out humanity and the only character who wants to save them is Satan, and Johnny Depp plays Satan.”

The movie will also feature Adam Driver and Jason Momoa. Gilliam shared that they are still looking into the time and location for the film. The crew is set to start filming for this project in January 2025.

