Who Was Tamayo Perry? All About Pirates Of The Carrieban Actor Who Died In Shark Attack

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Tamayo Perry was pronounced dead after a shark attack in the state of Hawaii. Besides his acting talents, Perry also held a number of other talents. Here’s everything that you need to know about the late actor and a legendary pipeline surfer, whose passing has left the world of movies in shock.

Who was Tamayo Perry?

While the late actor had his name associated with one of the most loved franchises in the Hollywood film industry, Tamayo Perry had also portrayed roles in many well-acclaimed TV series.

He was seen in the 2011 film Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, where he played the character of one of the buccaneers.

This was the fourth entry in the hit franchise that starred Johnny Depp as the lead character of Captain Jack Sparrow. Meanwhile, the film also had many other great actors such as Penelope Cruz, Geoffrey Rush, Ian McShane, Sam Claflin, Richard Griffiths, along with Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey.

The movie even had a cameo by Keith Richards, who portrayed the character of Jack Sparrow’s father.

Besides this, Perry has had a role in Lost, Hawaii Five-0, Blue Crush as well as in Charlie's Angels 2. The actor had even done a Coca-Cola commercial.

Apart from acting, Perry was also a professional surfer for more than a decade. Born on the east side of Oahu, Tamayo was also a surfing instructor, at the Oahu Surfing Experience.

Talking about his surfing experience in Oahu, the late actor earlier mentioned that he has been surfing for over 15 years on the “world's deadliest” waves.

He was also a great name in the North Shore scene, known for his free surfing standout skills. The actor was also a frequent name covered by many surf magazines, as well as movies based on surfing.

Tamayo Perry passes away in a shark attack

It is not just the film industry that experienced a sudden shock after the passing away of Tamayo Perry, but also the surfing world. The pipeline surfer died of a fatal shark attack on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

The actor was reported to have been surfing Goat Island off Oahu when he was attacked by a shark.

Emergency services were called to Malaekahana Beach after Perry was brought to the shore with the help of a jet ski. However, the paramedics announced him dead.

Talking about Perry, the Acting Honolulu Ocean Safety chief Kurt Lager addressed the actor as "a lifeguard loved by all."

