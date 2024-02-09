Johnny Depp's iconic character, Jack Sparrow, may not return for the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie, leaving fans disheartened. Reports suggest that Disney is considering casting actress Ayo Edebiri as a new pirate named Anne, potentially replacing Depp's beloved character.

Disney is considering replacing Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow with Ayo Edebiri

Unlimited L wrote on Twitter, “Disney is reportedly considering Ayo Edebiri for the leading role in Pirates 6, a film that would feature a younger cast of pirates in search of hidden treasure.”

The possibility of Depp's exclusion has sparked mixed reactions among fans. Many expressed disappointment and frustration on social media platforms, indicating their reluctance to support the movie without Depp's involvement. Some even went as far as criticizing Disney's decision, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeting, "Disney sucks," and others suggesting they would boycott the film altogether.

Here's how Celebs and Fans reacted to the news;

Why does Disney plan to cast a female character for Jack Sparrow?

The choice to cast Edebiri, who is of Nigerian descent, as a character historically depicted as a pale-skinned, red-haired Irish woman, has ignited controversy. Critics argue that this decision constitutes "blackwashing," wherein black actors are cast in roles originally intended for Caucasian characters. This move has drawn backlash from some fans who believe it is disrespectful to the historical background of the character and the Irish community.

Advertisement

Additionally, Disney executives are prioritizing movies with women in lead roles, signaling a broader commitment to diversity and representation in their productions.

ALSO READ: Netflix's One Day: Cast, Trailer, Release Date, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Why was Johnny Depp replaced as Captain Jack Sparrow?

This decision comes after Johnny Depp was dropped from Pirates 6 due to allegations made by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which he vehemently denies. The prospect of a Pirates adventure without Jack Sparrow poses a significant risk for Disney, as he has been the face of the franchise since its inception.

Despite the backlash, there was optimism among Depp supporters. Following his legal victory in the United States, there is hope that he may eventually reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in future installments of the franchise. However, as it stands, Disney is moving forward with two Pirates of the Caribbean projects: a female-led spin-off featuring Margot Robbie and the sixth installment in the main series.

ALSO READ: Was Zayn Malik Intimately Involved With Tik-Toker Sam Fisher For Nine Months? Here's What We Know