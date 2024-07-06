‘Very Honored’: Johnny Depp Addresses His Fans While Accepting Accolade At The National Film Awards

Johnny Depp is back in action. While Hollywood is yet to make a film with him, the star was recently seen in Jeanne du Barry, a French film for which he has won a prestigious accolade at the National Film Awards.

Following his win, the Pirates of the Caribbean star gave a touching speech. Read on to know what award he was honored with and what he said to his fans and followers.

Johnny Depp’s award acceptance speech

After a lot of drama that has happened in his life, Johnny Depp came back on screen in Jeanne du Barry. The French film which happens to be a historical drama, is about King Louis XV’s chief mistress, Jeanne Vaubernier.

In this movie Depp plays the role of the king, following which he was recently honored with the Global Contribution to Motion Picture award, at the National Film Awards.

At the award ceremony that took place on July 4, 2024, in London, the acclaimed actor was seen giving a speech via a pre-recorded message while accepting it.

While thanking his fans and addressing the ones sitting in the audience, Depp stated that he was grateful that he was speaking at the event.

“I feel very lucky, and I feel very honored that you – all of you – allow me to still continue to do the work that I love to do,” the Public Enemy actor stated.

He then added that he takes inspiration from everyone while working on his projects. Further adding to his words, Depp stated that it feels humble to know that the recognition comes directly from the hearts of his fans.

The actor also mentioned that he is thankful to everyone, for still letting him tell the stories and for being around with him throughout the portrayal of his various characters.

His fans give him a drive to continually go forward, Johnny Depp stated.

“I thank you and I send you much love and respect, always,” the Sleepy Hollow actor concluded his words.

Other winners at the National Film Awards

Besides Johnny Depp, winning the Global Contribution to Motion Picture award, the Best Drama award was given to the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black.

Meanwhile, the Best Actor award was given to Adam Deacon for his role in Sumotherhood and Patricia Hodge won the Best Actress award for the movie Arthur’s Whisky.

The National Film Award has been going on in the UK for over 10 years and is also a part of the National Film Academy.

