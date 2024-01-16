Justin and Hailey Bieber splitting up? Their latest breakfast outing hints so! DEETS Inside

Justin and Hailey Bieber are undoubtedly one of the most talked about Hollywood couples at present. Their frequent outings together and contrasting fashion picks for events as well as their social media game, everything is a subject of scrutiny by the media as well as the fans.

In one such effort to explore beyond the obvious, Jailey fans have long been speculating about the couples’ marriage issues. The latest pictures captured of the duo have only fanned their theories. Read to know why we say so.

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage under strain?

Justin and Hailey Beiber are known for setting couple goals. From shouting each other out on their respective social media handles to romantic TV and gala appearances when the occasion demands, the couple has checked every box on the perfect couple list.

Recent headlines surrounding them have not been about their perfect marriage though, rather, it has been about their waning marriage. Several reports suggest that the couple could get divorced any time soon and Hailey and Justin’s recent public outing further fanned the rumors. The couple were spotted keeping a low profile after their Sunday morning breakfast in Beverly Hills. Justin and Hailey were spotted walking feet apart from each other with blank looks on their faces. Maybe they were just trying to avoid the media frenzy or maybe something is in fact not well between the couple. The minuscule detail from their latest outing, however, has cemented the fan theories of Jailey's divorce.

Persistent Rumors: fans question stability in Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage

The aforementioned instance was not the first time fans have speculated challenges in the popstar and the runway queen's marriage.

When Hailey Beiber shared pictures from her New Year's celebration with BFF Kendall Jenner earlier this month, fans questioned Justin Bieber’s absence from her photos. One fan inquired, “Divorce Incoming? Cause ya acting shady.”

“Excuse me, where’s the Justin and Hailey New Year’s pic? It's literally y’all’s brand,” another quipped.

Prior to this, Hailey had also filed her Instagram off of any pictures with her husband Justin Bieber. Her actions added fuel to the already blazing fire.

After meeting for the first time in 2009, the couple dated secretly for a few years followed by a very public split in 2016. Not to forget, Justin was also in an on-again-off-again relationship with Selena Gomez during those years. Hailey and Justin Bieber however proved to be endgame for each other when they got hitched in September 2018, just two months after getting engaged in July 2018.

