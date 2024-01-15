Is Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Headed For Divorce? Insider Says 'They Appear To Be At A Crossroads'

Britney Spears’ memoir has prompted tension between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship. A source spilled to Life & Style, “Britney’s book revelations brought up more of Jessica’s trust issues.” Even though the couple showed a united front at the Trolls Band Together premiere in November 2023, the source dished, “Everyone thought it was super calculated.”

ALSO READ: Does Justin Timberlake regret his past relationship with Britney Spears? Exploring the singer's Cry Me a River performance amid rumors

Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel headed for a divorce?

Justin Timberlake is on the verge of divorce from his wife, Jessica Biel. It is noted that the couple is allegedly trying to save their marriage. They had already sought help from a family psychotherapist, but the sessions did not help to solve their problems.

"Rumors are swirling that he and Jessica are headed for a split," an insider exclusively reveals to Life & Style. "Though they do love each other, all of the couples therapy they've undergone simply isn't fixing some of their underlying issues," they added.

Looking at Justin and Jessica's real estate moving and shaking, they hint that something is amiss. "Friends say it's a sign they're getting their finances in order," noted the insider of the couple who wed in 2012 and are parents to Silas, 8, and Phinneas, 3. "At one point, they retreated to another home, in Montana, in the hopes of getting away from drama and starting over, but you can't run away from your problems," they stated.

Advertisement

Justin and Jessica have split in the past. After four years of dating, the two parted ways in 2011 before getting engaged later that year. This time, however, "a split could be for good," said the insider. "They appear to be at a crossroads," they added.

"Britney's book revelations brought up more of Jessica's trust issues," the insider continued, noting the couple attempted to put on a united front at a November 16 Trolls Band Together screening following the tell-all's debut, "but everyone thought it was super calculated. The truth is, Jessica is tired of trying to get past things with Justin."

According to the insider, the couple is now in a "wait-and-see" kind of situation. "Nobody wants a divorce. Justin and Jessica have two great kids, and they'd love to make it work — it just may be too late," they added.

Why Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's divorce rumors aren't surprising fans?

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have hit a couple of rough spots in their marriage in the last five years. The two renewed their wedding vows in 2022, which some commenters pointed out could be trouble brewing. One commented, "Vow renewal maybe means someone broke one of the original vows." Another pointed out, "Vow renewal usually equals divorce at some point."

When Britney Spears released her memoir, The Woman in Me, in 2023, she dropped a couple of bombshells in the book, including allegations that Justin cheated on her and that the Can't Stop the Feeling singer made her get an abortion, a claim that many said Jessica didn't know about.

An insider told In Touch, "The issues are still there, and friends are hoping they can have the talk they so desperately need. If they don't, their marriage may be in more trouble than it already is. Most celeb rumors, gossip, and blind items that I share turn out not to be true. But many people, including me, think this one might be true. We'll just all have to wait and see what happens next with the couple."

ALSO READ: Is Justin Timberlake planning COMEBACK tour in 2024? Here's what we know