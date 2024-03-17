How Many Kids Does Jessica Biel Have? Find Out As Actress Shares How She Told Sons 'The Truth' About Periods

The popular American actress Jessica Biel shares parenting tips! Gearing up for her new book release, A Kids Book About Periods, the 42-year-old Candy actress answered fan questions on social media this Thursday.

An anonymous Instagram user asked, “How do you discuss periods with your sons?” Biel, who has sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, with husband Justin Timberlake, replied with a selfie video, admitting it's a topic she's still navigating.

ALSO READ: Jessica Biel Takes To TikTok Supporting Husband Justin Timberlake Amid Separation Rumors; Deets Inside

Jessica Biel's honest approach to parenting

"I may not have all the answers, but I believe in honesty. I just tell them what's happening with me and how I feel," said the 7th Heaven star in the clip.

"I try to explain it truthfully, providing real, anatomically correct information that's not too overwhelming for them," she continued.

The Sinner actress Jessica Biel mentioned she's progressing gently with her boys while being honest with them.

"I'm not keeping it a secret from them. I use real words and provide accurate definitions for terms related to reproductive health. I want them to feel informed and comfortable discussing these topics," the Primetime Emmy Award nominee concluded

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Did Jessica Biel 'Hysterically' Cry When She Was Young? Actress Reveals

Jessica Biel reflects on the menstrual awareness gap in family planning

The actress remembered being in her 30s, ready to start a family, and realizing she didn't understand her own menstrual cycle, finding it surprising and concerning.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Biel discussed her intention to use her book to break the stigma surrounding the topic for younger readers.

"I've always believed it's important to make talking about periods normal. As a parent, writing this book felt like a natural way to start this conversation with kids," she told PEOPLE.

The educational book was made with the help of PERIOD., a nonprofit working to end period poverty and stigma through education and advocacy.

A Kids Book About Periods will be on shelves starting May 7 and can be pre-ordered from various book retailers.

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake Calls Wife Jessica Biel G.O.A.T On Her 42nd Birthday Amid Feud With Brittany Spears