When Tom Brady Shockingly Termed Janet Jackson's Wardrobe Malfunction As A 'Good Thing For The NFL’

NFL Legend Tom Brady once stated that Janet Jackson's past wardrobe malfunction during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance was "probably a good thing" for the sport. While performing Rock Your Body in 2004, Justin Timberlake pulled off a portion of Jackson's clothing, exposing her breasts to millions of people.

The 46-year-old retired quarterback made the remarks on his Let's Go podcast on Monday, February 13, 2023. Brady provided an eye-opening perspective on the Jackson controversy, arguing that the additional media surrounding the Super Bowl halftime performance turned out to be helpful to the NFL.

The Seven Time MVP said, “I think, in the end, it was probably a good thing for the NFL because everyone got to talk about it, and it was just more publicity and more publicity for halftime shows.”

ALSO READ: Tom Brady Diet: What Does NFL Legend Eat To Stay Fit At 46 Years Of Age?

Tom Brady didn’t know about Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction during the Super Bowl 2024

In an episode of the Let's Go podcast, Brady spoke on how he and the rest of his teammates were too concentrated on the Patriots' Super Bowl game against the Panthers to watch the halftime performance, so they were oblivious to what happened on the field during the break.

Advertisement

Brady said, “They were asking me about that, and I couldn’t even understand what they were telling me about. They were like, ‘Did you see the halftime show?’ and I said, ‘Nah, I didn’t see anything.’ I was thinking about the game and was trying to figure out halftime adjustments.”

Jackson, who referred to the event as a "wardrobe malfunction," had her songs banned from radio, and the scandal, known as "Nipplegate," inevitably damaged her career. Meanwhile, Timberlake received minimal criticism, and his career prospered.

Timberlake apologized to Jackson and Britney Spears in 2021, after the Framing Britney Spears documentary was released which drew attention to his previous mistakes.

The Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime performance was held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and while everyone will remember the Patriots raising the Lombardi Trophy, Jackson's halftime show drew the most attention—and controversy.

In hindsight, Brady believes the incident benefited the NFL. Halftime shows draw a lot of attention, and as the 46-year-old noted, the league's exposure, whether favorable or poor, was significant in the grand scheme of things.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Did Tom Brady Get PLASTIC SURGERY To Look Better On Camera? Clearing Rumors