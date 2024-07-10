Is Kanye West Really Retiring From Music? Rich The Kid Leaks Alleged Text Exchange With Rapper

After 10 studio albums and more than two glorious decades in the music industry, Kanye West, who now goes by Ye West, is allegedly considering hanging up his cleats.

News of the Donda hitmaker's retirement made headlines after rapper Rich The Kid shared an alleged text message with Kanye on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 9, in which the father of four, 47, discussed his retirement plans. “I am retiring from professional music. Not sure what else to do,” Ye purportedly wrote in the message. Rich The Kid replied, trying to convince West otherwise and asserting that people need him and his music.

The Too Blessed singer, in the text exchange he posted on his socials, was seen encouraging Kanye to take "some time to chill" instead of planning a complete retirement.

Interestingly, after Ye’s retirement speculation took off online, Rich The Kid deleted his Instagram story and announced the release date for his upcoming album, Life’s A Gamble. This move led fans to accuse the 31-year-old rapper of leveraging the retirement news as a marketing tactic.

Kanye West features on Rich The Kid’s Life’s A Gamble — The duo also have a withstanding collaboration history

Revealing that his next album will be dropping on July 19, Rich simultaneously unveiled the tracklist of his upcoming record. And to no one's surprise, track sixteen on the said tracklist, titled Plain Jane, featured Kanye West's name as a collaborator. The Heartless rapper, who worked as an executive producer with Ty Dolla $ign, is also featured on track 12 called Gimme a Second 2.

Advertisement

Rich, for those unversed, recently collaborated with Ye and Ty on Carnivals, the anthem track of the duo’s album Vultures that dropped earlier this year. The song served as Ye’s fifth No. 1 hit atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

A look at Kanye West’s enduring musical legacy amid rumors of his retirement

While Ye’s future appears to be engulfed by the smog of uncertainty — largely because of the celebrated rapper’s outrageous and consistent past anti-Semitic comments — one thing is clear as daylight: Kanye’s musical career was larger than life when he was at his peak.

West released his first-ever EP, Get Well Soon, in December 2022 under Jay-Z’s now-defunct record label Roc-A-Fella Records. He followed his critically acclaimed debut album with College Dropout, less than two years later in February 2004.

Since emerging onto the rap scene over two decades ago, West has sold approximately 160 million records and is a 24-time Grammy Award recipient. Ye also has 157 Hot 100 Billboard entries to boast about, as well as 21 Top 10 hits to his credit.

Advertisement

Hoping that Kanye’s aforementioned chat with Rich The Kid was just one of his fleeting vulnerable moments, the rapper’s dedicated fanbase is enthusiastically looking forward to Vultures 2, a project Ye previously teased.

ALSO READ: What Is Kanye West's Net Worth? Exploring the Rapper's Wealth and Fortune