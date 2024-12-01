Is Kate Middleton Worried About Prince George’s Future Amid Her Cancer Battle? Here’s What Reports Suggest

Kate Middleton is expected to make some tough decisions regarding Prince George’s future amidst her cancer battle. According to media reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales will soon be having a discussion over what field to send their eldest son to, as he is finishing his preparatory school soon.

As per the reports from Mirror Now, the royal members are looking at all the best schools for George, while the husband and wife are also having differences of opinion.

The royal expert, Katie Nicholl, revealed to the media portal that Middleton is looking at co-ed school options, while the future king wishes differently for his son.

Adding to her conversations, Nicholl stated, “Kate’s preference is for George to be at a co-education school, so he can be with his siblings, which is what Kate experienced at Marlborough with her sister, Pippa, and brother, James.”

She further added, “It was a very happy school life for her, but William has very fond memories of Eton, which has a long history with aristocrats and members of the royal family.”

As for the princess’ education, Middleton attended Marlborough College from 1996 till 2000.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is determined to send his son to Eton, the prestigious boarding school where he and his brother, Prince Harry, studied. As for Prince George, he is excited to attend his father’s school, at which Middleton feels “heartbroken,” thinking that the institution is too “stuffy.”

However, there is a possibility that the young prince will not be going to his dad’s alma mater, as Prince William has not yet gotten his son enrolled in the institution.

The royal expert further revealed, “There’s always the possibility of traditions being changed.” She went on to state, “William and Harry didn’t end up following in their father’s footsteps by going to Gordonstoun [in Scotland], and it may be that George breaks the Eton mold and ends up somewhere else.”

Nicholl continued to mention that whatever decision the parents of three make for George would be fruitful for the young prince.

Prince George currently attends his school in Lambrook alongside his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

