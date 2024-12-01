Kate Middleton’s Title Was Almost Given To THIS Royal; Find Out What Happened

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, was previously known as the Duchess of Cambridge. She was given this name during her wedding to Prince William. But the title was originally supposed to be given to Duchess Sophie. But it did not come to fruition because of her husband, Prince Edward.

As per the Mirror, according to the palace courtier, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie were supposed to be Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Usually, the younger sons of monarchs are customarily given dukedoms at the time they tie the knot, but the case was different for Prince Edward. He decided to go with Earl of Wessex, and this decision came after he had reportedly watched the Shakespeare In Love movie.

A Buckingham Palace insider told The Telegraph in 2010 that Prince Edward was going to be Duke of Cambridge, but when he watched the aforementioned film, which had a character named Earl of Wessex, the Prince liked how it sounded and asked the Queen if he could have that title.

During King Charles’s ascension to the throne, the pair's titles were changed to Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. This title was previously given to the late Prince Philip. Prince Edward was given this title on his 59 birthday on March 10, 2023. He became His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

As per the publication’s report, Prince Edward's title is not hereditary but a life peerage, so it will revert to the crown after he passes away rather than passing down to his son, James, Earl of Wessex, who is the younger sibling to Lady Louise Windsor.

While conversing with the Times about their choice not to use His/Her Royal Highness titles for their kids, Sophie said, “We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence, we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely.”

