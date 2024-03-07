Is Kim Kardashian Set To Feature In Upcoming Thriller Movie After American Horror Story Appearance? Details Inside

Kim Kardashian has showcased to her fans that she is just as good of an actor as she is an entrepreneur. She will be the lead in an untitled thriller movie that is being written by film writer Natalie Krinsky and produced by the prestigious Bruna Papandrea. The highly anticipated production will make its premiere under the Amazon MGM Studios banner. Currently, Krinsky is working on a script that is intended only for Kardashian to play the lead in what promises to be an amazing film.

Kim Kardashian’s Acting Preparations For Her Upcoming Role

Kim Kardashian said to Variety that she took acting lessons in preparation for American Horror Story at the 2023 Met Gala back in May. "I think it's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow," she said at the time. "I'm so excited for the experience." "It's a challenge - I like to challenge myself," she added when asked of her acting lessons.

According to a report by People, details regarding the upcoming film, including its title, storyline, and casting choices, have not yet been disclosed to the public.

Moreover, Kardashian shone in 2023 after landing a recurring role in American Horror Story: Delicate. She plays Siobhan Corbyn, an entertainment publicist who works for actress Anna Victoria Alcott portrayed by Emma Roberts . The horror series' twelfth season follows Roberts' character as she struggles to start a family and balance the rigors of promoting a big-budget film during awards season.

Meanwhile, according to Deadline, the next movie in which Kim Kardashian will both feature and produce is named The 5th Wheel. The proposal is swiftly being presented to a number of significant studios.

Overall, this series marked Kardashian's return to acting on screen after more than a decade, aside from sporadic cameo appearances as herself in films such as Ocean's Eight (2018). Additionally, she contributed her voice to the recent family-friendly Paw Patrol movies, voicing the character Delores, a standard poodle.

Kim Kardashian’s latest Update on American Horror Story

In her Instagram post, she announced the release date of American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two. To know more, check out the actor’s post which she did on Tuesday.

Speaking of her impressive career, the makeup mogul had played small parts earlier with roles in Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor and the 2009 Disaster film. She also appeared on multiple programs, including Drop Dead Diva and Crime Scene Investigation: New York. Amazingly, Kardashian has made self-serving cameos on Blockbuster television shows like Two Broke Girls, 30 Rock, and How I Met Your Mother. About two years ago, she was notably the Saturday Night Live host with musical guest Halsey in October 2021 flaunting her versatility at its best.

In short, Kardashian is not holding back from pursuing a career in acting. She has been taking on various roles so far, each different from the next one. We can't wait to see her performance in the aforementioned thriller.

