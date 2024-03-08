Is Kylie Jenner’s New Look A Result Of Her Relationship With Timothée Chalamet?

The 26-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics was asked to address critics who claim that her most recent look is influenced by her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, in an interview published in The New York Times on Thursday. Kylie Jenner and Timothee have been dating since 2023 and have been spotted during different events.

Is it the Timmy effect?

“I’m not sure how I feel about that,” Jenner expressed. “I just don’t feel like talking about personal matters.” Because she attempts to only pay attention to social media comments about her businesses and products and not about her appearance or personal life, she claims not to be aware of the theories surrounding her love life. According to the NYT, Jenner wore a puff-sleeve cottagecore maxidress last summer, which stirred the conversation about her style.

The Kardashians star instead believes that the birth of her 2-year-old son, Aire Webster, is the reason behind her new hairstyle. “It takes me some time to feel like myself again after having a baby,” the mother-of-two stated. “Then you get your body back, and you’re like, ‘Wait, the trends have changed.’”

Jenner talked about how her emotions have been affected by the continuous criticism of her beauty in a NYT interview. According to the publication, tales speculating about whether a woman has undergone more cosmetic treatments can occasionally be sparked by a single photo’s harsh lighting.

“It’s simply years and years of not feeling like my appearance or face is appreciated,” the woman remarked. “At this point, there is nothing anyone could say to hurt me." Hundreds of comments from her 400 million Instagram followers flooded in when she shared pictures of herself in a puff-sleeve maxi dress in June of last year, asking her questions about the outfit and the person taking the photos. “One commenter shared that Timotheé had done something to her.” “Timmy effect Timmy effect,” another person wrote on her post.

Timothee and Kylie’s relationship

Kylie is promoting her new clothing line, Khy, and a new perfume brand, Cosmic. The former star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians attended an event in late February, sporting a black tube top with cutout straps and cutout foldover trousers from the fourth drop of her apparel line, Khy. Once again, the ensemble was conservative.

Kylie and Timothee are going on nearly a year together, as they were first rumored to be dating back in April 2023. “Kylie tries to be there for Timothée despite her hectic schedule and numerous personal commitments. Her support and willingness to go above and beyond for him and his passions mean a great deal to him. A source told ET, “He is so incredibly grateful and sees a side of Kylie that she doesn’t necessarily show everyone.”

Jenner made the long trip to London for the international premiere of Wonka at the Royal Festival Hall back in November, even though she did not accompany Chalamet on the red carpet. Later, she sneaked into the back entrance of the theatre to attend the film’s Los Angeles premiere alongside her mother, Kris Jenner.

