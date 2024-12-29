Is Meri Brown Dating Again? Sister Wives Star Celebrates Christmas With ‘Mystery Man’

Meri Brown, known for her role on TLC’s Sister Wives, surprised fans by sharing an update about her personal life. On December 28, 2024, Meri posted a photo on Instagram revealing that she celebrated Christmas with a man whom she tagged as Brandon Stone. In the photo, both smiled warmly while standing close, with their arms wrapped around each other.

"It's a Christmas miracle!" Meri captioned the post, adding hashtags like 'mystery man' and 'life is good.' This lighthearted update has sparked curiosity among her followers about her relationship status following her split from Kody Brown in January 2023.

Meri opened up about her dating journey earlier this month, sharing insights into her romantic life after parting ways with Kody. She told PEOPLE that she is dating non-exclusively and enjoying the process of meeting new people.

Reflecting on her most recent relationship, Meri discussed her split from Amos, a man she dated exclusively starting in October 2023. Their relationship ended in February 2024. “He just wasn’t my person,” Meri shared. “We dated exclusively for a few months, and he just wasn’t my person.”

Meri also elaborated on her approach to relationships. "You date non-exclusively, and then you're like, 'Okay, I can focus on this person. Let’s be exclusive,'” she said. “And then, see if it works into something. That one just didn’t. And so, we broke that off, and now I’m dating non-exclusively.”

Since moving to Utah after ending her marriage with Kody, Meri has embraced the challenges of dating in a smaller community. She mentioned that dating sites have become a common way to connect with others, but she has also met people through friends.

She stated that when you live in a small town, dating sites appear to be the thing. Despite all of this, Meri stated that she is selective when it comes to potential partners.

She shared that she is learning about herself and other people. “I am learning to trust myself and be like, 'Hmm, I’m getting a funny vibe. This person’s just not for me.' Even if it’s just not a funny vibe, nothing’s wrong with a person. It’s just not for me."

