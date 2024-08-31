Sister Wives: Christine Brown Fired Back at Ex Kody’s ‘Karma’ Comment with Honeymoon Pics from Disneyland

Sister Wives star Christine Brown had the perfect response to ex-Kody Brown’s remark about facing karma. The TV personality, 52, who shares six children with her now ex-husband, was the first to leave the polygamist family, which consists of Brown and his four wives, and 18 children, made famous by the TLC reality.

Earlier, the 55-year-old patriarch had cursed his ex-wife, Christine, saying she has “got some terrible karma coming” in light of the internal conflicts and family drama with his children. Kody accused her of manipulating their children to despise their father, per Inquisitr.

The mother of six, meanwhile, was busy enjoying her honeymoon with her husband David Woolley, whom she married soon after her split with Brown in November 2021. Unbothered by her ex-husband’s scornful remark, Christine clapped back at him with beautiful photos of her honeymoon trip to Disneyland with Woolley.

“I firmly believe in living my life like I believe in Karma. I LOVE my life and it brought me to the love of my life,” the reality star penned in the caption, in a seeming reference to Kody’s comment about “karma”.

The pictures featured the couple spending a gala time at one of the most exciting places in the world. The first slide showed Christine and David in coordinated Disney T-shirts, posing in front of Cinderella’s fairy-tale castle, while the following slides had similar photos glimpsing their joyful experience.

Advertisement

Simultaneously, the fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt notes for Christine, wishing for love, light, and happiness. Many even understood her “karma” reference and acknowledged her witty remark under the post shared in October 2023.

“Love seeing you happy. TLC you have to make Christine Woolley and Janelle your next new show,” one fan wrote while expressing their love for the two Sister Wives stars. Another fan congratulated Christine for finding “a man of your own to love.” "I like the karma reference…" a different comment insinuated.

The post was shared in the same month as the couple’s wedding in October, only months after the reality star and Woolley announced their engagement in April 2023. They tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding at Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah. Her best friend and Sister Wives co-star, Janelle, 54, attended the wedding, in addition to the five children she shares with Kody.

Advertisement

Marking the instance, Christine expressed her deepest gratitude for all the love she received during the special occasion. In an ardent message shared on Instagram, the reality star thanked all of the guests who joined her during the wedding. "It meant the world to us to have such amazing love and support on our wedding day!" a part of the message read.

According to People, she was “spiritually married” to Sister Wives’ patriarch, Kody Brown for 25 years until their 2021 split. The ex-couple share six children, their five daughters– Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely, and their only son, Paedon.

TLC’s Sister Wives documents the lives of the Brown family memes, a polygamist family, famed for their unusual family dynamic. Season 19 of Sister Wives will premiere on September 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Did Sister Wives' Christine Brown Really Drop USD 30K at Club 33? Explained