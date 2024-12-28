Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She Once ‘Begged’ Christian Siriano for a Dress
The iconic actress and EGOT winner recalls her heartfelt plea to the designer early in his career.
Whoopi Goldberg shared a memorable moment from her career, recounting the time she reached out to fashion designer Christian Siriano for a custom gown. Appearing on Thursday’s episode of The View, Siriano and Goldberg reminisced about their collaboration for the 2008 Tony Awards, shortly after Siriano’s Project Runway win.
Goldberg confessed, “I called and begged him... I was one of the first! I begged him, because I saw what he did, and I was like, ‘Please help me!’” Siriano rose to the occasion, creating a stunning black high-low gown with floral embellishments for the event.
The designer, now 39, recalled, “When Whoopi called, I didn’t even have a studio. She was hosting the Tonys, and it was a struggle, but they looked great in the end.”
Over the years, Goldberg has remained a loyal fan of Siriano, wearing his creations for various high-profile events. These include a layered angular blue dress for her 2021 Variety cover and a vibrant off-the-shoulder gown for the 2018 Oscars, complete with pockets for her comfort.
Calling Siriano “one of the best there ever was,” Goldberg praised his ability to make her feel both stylish and at ease in his designs.
From her heartfelt plea to her continued admiration, Whoopi Goldberg and Christian Siriano’s bond represents a timeless collaboration in fashion. Their shared history highlights the designer’s journey from an emerging talent to a celebrated name in the industry — and a trusted partner for the beloved actress.
