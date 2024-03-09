Is Millie Bobby Brown A Swiftie? Damsel Star Had THIS To Say About Knowing Taylor Swift's Whereabouts

Millie Bobby Brown is obsessed with Taylor Swift, and her recent interaction was proof of the same. During a visit to the Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, March 6, while promoting her new Netflix film Damsel, she revealed that she is a hardcore fan of the Cruel Summer singer.

Millie Bobby Brown shared about her love for Taylor Swift on Kelly Clarkson's talk show, admitting to being a "hardcore Swiftie" and knowing her exact location at all times. Despite Clarkson jokingly referring to her as a stalker, Brown reassured her that it was not creepy.

"No, I love Taylor... I went to the Eras Tour, and it was just... it was the most amazing experience,” Brown said. “The fans there are just so... They’re the same as me; we love her that much."

Brown and her sister have a tally board on which they cross out the surprise songs Swift has performed on each date so far, so they know which tracks the singer might bust out next. "We have like a board, me and my sister, and we like to cross out the songs that she's done so we know which songs are left," Brown explained, noting that it helps them figure out "what she's going to do next. So when I went to my show—II went to Ohio—I flew there solely for Taylor—and she played ‘Evermore’ and I collapsed to the ground. It was pretty crazy,” Brown said.

This is not the first time that the 20-year-old actor has shown her love for Taylor Swift. Back in April 2023, Brown announced her engagement to Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi, with an Instagram post that was captioned with the lyrics of Swift’s song Lover. She captioned the photo, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, but I want ′em all."

Months later, Brown gave a shoutout to her future husband by sharing selfies of herself wearing a T-shirt that read, "I'm in love with a married woman... My wife!" Brown took the photos with a phone case that included lyrics from Swift's song "Anti-Hero" that read, "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."

Millie Bobby Brown says fantasy movies connect with people

Millie Bobby Brown has been drawn to fantasy fiction since her debut in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland in 2013. Her career has included roles in Stranger Things and the Enola Holmes series. Her latest film, Damsel, has elements of a fairytale with a ferocious dragon to challenge the traditional narrative.

“I’m open to different kinds of things, but I definitely think fantasy connects with people more,” says the 20-year-old over Zoom. “What’s nice about fantasy projects is that our world is so scary today. For young people, just to turn on the news or go on social media can be daunting.”

For Brown, movies like Damsel and Enola Holmes or even series like Stranger Things become meaningful because they take you out of this world and make you feel less scared. “That’s what’s so special about immersing yourself in a different world—that the real one can be quite overwhelming,” she added.

Brown's films, set in different times and lands, often evoke contemporary conversations. In Enola Holmes, she played the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, struggling to succeed in a world that favors men. In Damsel, her character is convincing as a trusting girl, but the film deconstructs the villainous dragon stereotype.

Brown's character discovers that the dragon, voiced brilliantly by Iranian-American actor Shohreh Aghdashloo, she is hiding from is just like her, both women who have been betrayed and vilified for their anger. Both characters are women who have been treated unfairly.

“I don’t feel that she is angry for most of the film, considering she has a right to be,” Brown differs, speaking of her character. “At the very end, she becomes angry, but throughout the film, she's frightened, although very courageous. I think there’s that fine line between, Is she angry or is she just very brave?” For the actor herself, rage does not come easily. “I don’t really have a lot of anger in my heart, so I don’t have any fury to channel. It’s just my job to pretend.”

Millie Bobby Brown seems to have it all figured out. With a string of successful films and shows, a recently published debut novel titled Nineteen Steps, and a multi-hyphenate career as an actor and producer, the beauty entrepreneur is all set to marry her fiancé. It seems Damsel is just a new notch in the belt of the unstoppable star.

