Is Nancy Cartwright Sabrina Carpenter’s Aunt? Bart Simpson Voice Actress Addresses Rumors

What a small world it is! Nancy Cartwright, 66, who famously voices the character Bart Simpson in the acclaimed show The Simpsons, made the revelation that she is related to the Espresso artist Sabrina Carpenter.

Read ahead to know more about how the voice actress made the revelation, which completely surprised her and the singer’s fans online.

Nancy Cartwright is Sabrina Carpenter’s aunt!

As reported by People, on July 9, the Simpson’s actress took to her TikTok account to answer questions asked by fans. One of the followers asked Cartwright about her relationship with Sabrina Carpenter. She answered in excitement, “Yeah! Absolutely!”

Cartwright added, “Isn’t that amazing?" The voice actress continued by saying that maybe they had known her for a little while, doing this little 10-year-old boy (Bart) for 35 years. She added, “And some of you guys, for way less than that—and find out that I’m related to this superstar.”

The 66-year-old expressed that her niece is pretty amazing. She captioned the videos, saying, “The rumors are true! Sabrina Carpenter is my niece!”

Other than Cartwright’s work on The Simpsons, she has worked on several other famous projects, including Kim Possible, Rugrats, and The Replacements.

More about Sabrina Carpenter

As far as the Please Please Please artist's career goes, it is soaring high, making the name of the pop star known globally.

She reached another milestone in her career by performing at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom last month. She shared a heartfelt post about it on her Instagram handle. The post contained multiple pictures and a video that showed a glimpse of her set and the stadium filled with the crowd.

She captioned the post, saying, “Brina’s first wembleyyyy thank you @capitalofficial for having us at your summertime ball.” The hitmaker added that it did not feel real when 80,000 people sang along with her. She ended the caption, “you’ve been so good to me,” and expressed her gratefulness.

Many of her followers, who didn't attend her concert, shared in the comments that they wished to have witnessed Sabrina singing at the stadium. Other followers simply commented that she looked pretty and congratulated her on this milestone. Check out the post below.

