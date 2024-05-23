Tamera Mowry Confirms Update On Tia Mowry At Last

The popular show Sister, Sister aired its final episode over 20 years ago. Tamera Mowry-Housley says there will not be a reboot of the series. She answered all questions on a potential reunion during the 49th Annual Gracie Awards Gala held in Beverly Hills.

Speaking to Us Weekly exclusively, she stated that it is not happening. After two decades since the show ended, she quipped, “My back tells me, my knees tell me, but I’m grateful. I’m still here.”

Celebrating women in media

Mowry-Housley hosted the awarding occasion at Gracie Awards which was meant to celebrate women who have made great strides in media. "I’m a true believer of using your shared experiences to uplift and empower," she said.

She spoke about how important it was for women to recognize the achievements and challenges they face in their careers. “We love it, otherwise we wouldn’t stay in it. But you know, there are some challenges. And being here shows us that, ‘No, don’t give up. Fight. Use your voice, and, you know, progress can be made.’ And that’s what this has been about. That’s what it’s about. So important.” she said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

A special reunion

While preparing for the event, Mowry-Housley had an impromptu get-together with her former co-star Jackée Harry at The 2024 Special Need Network’s A Pink Pump Affair. An award from Women’s Health was given to Mowry-Housley as a sign of trailblazing efforts in promoting women’s health and wellness.

Advertisement

She acknowledged Harry's contribution by saying, "She’s always been there for pivotal moments in my life. So, the fact that she helped me get that award, it’s just love…She’s always been a part of my sister and I’s life. And she’s always been our cheerleader. So, it’s wonderful."

Remembering Sister, Sister

Running for five seasons from 1994 through until 1999 Sister Sister followed Tamera who had discovered that she had an identical twin sister named Tia after meeting her at a mall one day a couple of years earlier. Tim Reid, Jackée Harry and Marques Houston are also featured on the show with his character having a crush on the twins.

The show marked its 30th anniversary of existence not long ago as some cast members took to social media. Jackée Harry posted “The imprint on our culture is undeniable. None of us could have predicted this longevity or success, but it should come as no surprise.” “When you put love, friendship, identity, and heritage at the core of your work – it turns into a beautiful something that everyone can relate to," she added.

A legacy of love and laughter

Looking back at Sister Sister one can see why people are still very fond of this show because it had jokes that were funny, heartwarming moments, and a special bond between Tia and Tamera.

The legacy lives on through the age-old fans who had grown up watching these epic occurrences in their lives; which taught them lessons beyond formal education, while trying to find out what they identified with the most when finding their own identities.

ALSO READ: Tia Mowry Opens Up On Recovering From Divorce; Calls It A 'New Chapter'