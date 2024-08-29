Is Taylor Swift Debuting as an Author by Publishing a Novel She Wrote When She Was 14? Find Out

Taylor Swift needs no introduction in the realm of pop culture! The billionaire singer has just added another feather to her cap of achievements. A well-accomplished singer, performer, songwriter, and now an author!

She recently trademarked the name and rights to her debut novel, a tome titled A Girl Called Girl. The book, written by Taylor when she was a teenager, tells the story of a mother who wanted a son instead of a daughter.

Swift wrote the novel when she was 14 years old, and the draft was previously believed to be in the care of her parents. Interestingly, this isn't the first time the star has trademarked the book. In 2015, she reserved the rights to the name for the first time.

After almost ten years of the unpublished project, there's possibly some hope that Swift's fans could get one step closer to getting it. The new trademark includes merchandise for the book, as well as audio versions, which makes it seem like Taylor is finally gearing up to release it to the world.

According to The Sun, Swift began writing much before her music career took off, explaining about this while on tour in 2012: “All my friends were back in Pennsylvania, so I had nothing to do.

She then added, “I had this epiphany; I’m going to be a novelist and I’m going to write novels. That’s going to be my career path.”

However, once her stellar music career took off, there was no looking back for the pop star. Today her hard work, passion, dedication, and talent have cemented a position for her in the world of pop music forever.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swift will head back on the road in November before finishing off her ­mammoth run of concerts on December 8 in Vancouver.

She has a lot of other projects in the pipeline, including the re-recorded version of her 2017 album Reputation, which Swifties (a term used for ardent Taylor Swift fans) are really excited about.

Do you think Taylor Swift's new novel will be yet another masterpiece of hers just like her albums? Let us know!

