Adam Sandler Admits Being Taylor Swift Fanboy To Pop Icon's BF And NFL Star Travis Kelce

Hollywood star Adam Sandler admitted to being a Taylor Swift fanboy. In the latest sit-down podcast with the pop icon's boyfriend and NFL star Travis Kelce, the actor revealed that he has been a fan of the Lover songstress for quite some time. Not only this, but Sandler also mentioned specific times he attended her tour. After listening to this, Travis was seen gushing and blushing.

Sandler went on to praise Swift, saying he loves everything about her—from her personality to her music and the positive impact she has on young girls, women, and even men striving to do the right thing.

Adam Sandler further opened up and said that Swift holds a legendary status in his house. He added that when he and his daughters Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15, whom he shares with his wife Jacky, attended the premiere of Swift’s Eras Tour film in Los Angeles last October, she made a notable effort to meet with the girls.

“I love listening to her in the car,” Sandler revealed. “I love what she has to say. Every message. Every melody. The production. What she meant to young girls, what she means to women, what she means to guys doing the right thing in life.”

Later, Sandler also admitted that when the news of Kelce going out with Swift was out, his family was in awe of them. “At first, when you guys first started dating, my God, my family was like, 'Yes! Look how good they are together.'"

Sandler claimed that his family felt that Kelce was a gentleman, and all of them approved of their relationship. Travis gushed and then added with a laugh, "You got me sweating over here."

Adam Sandler and Taylor Swift are known to have a friendly relationship; Taylor has posted about Adam’s work, and Adam has praised Taylor’s music, showcasing their mutual admiration, which has been highlighted through social media. Perhaps a future collaboration between the comedian and the pop icon would be a stellar piece to watch.

Meanwhile, sources reveal that Taylor and Travis Kelce are currently deeply committed, and Life & Style also reported that the lovebirds have a massive A-list wedding in mind, whenever it happens. For now, the two seem to prioritize financial security and career choices before taking the big step.

