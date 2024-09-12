MTV VMAs 2024: 8 Most Viral Moments From The Event ft Britney Spears’ Homage, Sabrina’s Alien Kiss And Taylor Swift’s Record

Every time, MTV announces its annual music awards, tabloids, celebrities, and musicians cannot keep calm because they know it is going to be a fabulous experience filled with killer performances, spotlight-worthy moments, and a deserving set of winners.

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were held on September 11, 2024, at the UBS Arena in New York. The gorgeous Megan Thee Stallion served as the host for the evening.

Stars gathered to celebrate some of the year's best music, from Sabrina Carpenter's hit Espresso to Taylor Swift and Post Malone's chart-topping Fortnight. Hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, the event featured performances by Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, LL Cool J, and more.

Let's take a minute and check out the top 8 viral moments from the prestigious award show.

1. Flavor Flav gifts Jordan Chiles a bronze clock and Olympic prize money

Flavor Fav graced the stage for an outspoken Team USA fan at the 2024 MTV VMAs alongside Olympian Jordan Chiles to present the first award of the night for Best Collaboration. Taylor Swift and Post Malone took home the Moon Person for their hit Fortnight.

Addressing the recent news that Chiles had been stripped of her gymnastics bronze medal, the rapper gifted her a bronze clock necklace along with an offer to Chiles to pay prize money she would have received as a third-place finisher.

"And guess what else, too," Flav said on stage. "I got your prize money ... I just wanted to surprise you with that. I didn't want to say nothing to you backstage."

"But Jordan, you did your thing," he told her. "Congratulations. You deserve everything."

2. Taylor Swift and Post Malone share a sweet acceptance speech

The most loved duo of the year, who broke music records with their collaboration on the song "Fortnight," took home the first Moon Person of the Night for the mentioned album.

“There is a very clear reason why Post Malone is everyone in music's favorite person to collaborate with," Swift began, before addressing him directly: "It is because you are so ridiculously talented. You are so versatile, and you're the most down-to-earth person."

Malone reciprocated the sentiment, calling Swift "one of a kind" and admitting that he was at a loss for words. He acknowledged her incredible work and expressed that it was an honor to know her.

3. Megan Thee Stallion honored Iconic Britney Spears VMAs Outfit

Host of the 2024 VMA Awards, Megan Thee Stallion, dazzled throughout the night as she changed into various stunning outfits. One outfit, in particular, stood out as a tribute to Britney Spears’ iconic I’m a Slave 4 U performance from the 2001 VMAs.

Megan wasn't the only one paying homage to Spears in style. Tate McRae wore a Roberto Cavalli dress over Fleur du Mal lingerie, which was similar to what Spears wore during her red carpet appearance in 2001.

4. Sabrina Carpenter references Britney Spears and shared a moment with an alien

Sabrina Carpenter's medley performance not only featured her top hits of the year but also saw a unique set complete with astronauts and an alien. During her transition from Please Please Please to Taste, the spoken interlude from Spears' Oops!… I Did It Again played in the background. She also cheekily shared a sweet kiss with one of the aliens, as the crowd broke out in a cheer.

5. Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry share a sweet kiss before her video vanguard speech

Katy Perry, who graced the stage of the prestigious awards to perform as the recipient of this year’s Video Vanguard Award, mentioned someone special to the audience.

"You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I feel in love with her as Katheryn Hudson," Perry’s longtime partner Orlando Bloom began his speech.

"You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light, and her unique sense of humor to every song she writes and music video she creates,” he continued. “I know her as a mother, as a partner, who brings that same love and joy to our family."

Perry also took a moment and shared a kiss with Bloom after she performed a medley of her greatest hits.

6. Chappell Roan lit up the stage with her debut performance at the awards

Evergreen rockstar Chappell Roan lit up the stage with her exotic debut performance. The singer began by shooting a flaming crossbow at the castle set. Wearing a suit of armor, Roan then sang a rendition of her song Good Luck, Babe! while dancing with sword-wielding knights.

She set an intense larger-than-life mood for the viewers to enjoy and as she concluded her amazing performance she knelt at the front of the stage as the crowd broke out into loud cheers.

7. Halsey pulled up a garage set for the audience

Singer Halsey came to the stage in her usual confidence and style, donning a pretty Varcase dress that Elizabeth Hurley wore to the VMAs in 1996,

Halsey then resumed the throwback theme with an '00s-inflected performance of her latest single Ego. The singer-songwriter rocked out with her electric guitar in a garage set with her band, which included Måneskin bassist Victoria De Angel.

8. Chappell Roan delivered a touching acceptance speech

Popular star Chappell Roan won the first Moon Person trophy with a Best New Artist win against Gracie Abrams and Tyla. As she graced the stage to take the award in a chainmail dress, she began her speech by saying, with a special mention to MTV, her record label, friends, and family.

Roan expressed her gratitude for her record label, Island Records, and further continued her speech by saying, “Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t be exactly who you want to be, b***h.”

She then mentioned the amazing drag artists, queer and trans people who like her music and she added that she understood the as she belongs to one of them.

“Thank you to the people who are fans, who listen to me, who hear me When I share my joy and my fears,” continued the singer, who recently expressed her anxieties about fame. she added.

She finished her speech by saying, “And for all the queer kids in the Midwest watching right now, I see you. I understand you, because I'm one of you, and don't ever let anyone tell you that you can't be exactly who you want to be.”

Did you tune in for the fun and happening award show last night? Whose performance did you enjoy the most? Tell us your thoughts.

