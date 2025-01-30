Is the Night Agent Getting a Third Season? Learn About Renewal Plans From Netflix 4:5

The people who are into action and interested in solving mysteries have been following The Night Agent wholeheartedly. These same people have been eagerly waiting to hear a new update related to the series’s third season.

Bringing forth some action-packed adventures and sharpshooting techniques, The Night Agent became one of Netflix’s most-loved shows. Then after the second season of the aforementioned outing by Netflix, which left the viewers bewildered over a cliffhanger, many have been wondering if they will see their favorite story coming forth with the third season.

To everyone’s intrigue, Netflix has now confirmed that The Night Agent is getting a season 3. Moreover, much better news is that the production of the series is already underway, per reports.

Interestingly, filming for the series was already held back in 2024, in Istanbul. Along with that, the production is planning to resume shooting in New York this year.

The first season of The Night Agent was released back in the year 2023, following which the series was green-lit for another season, this time with even higher stakes. The second season of the series gave the audience an even more complex moral dilemma and introduced new threats.

Meanwhile, the third season of The Night Agent is expected to show the protagonist, who is an FBI agent, Peter Sutherland’s journey as he deals with the consequences of his actions from season 2.

The Night Agent stars Gabriel Basso as Peter, Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, and Sarah Desjardins, who is seen playing the character of Maddie Redfield. Other big names associated with the series are Eve Harlow, who plays the role of Ellen; Hong Chau, playing the character of Diane Farr; Christopher Shyer as vice president; as well as Robert Patrick.