The Night Agent Trailer: Is FBI Compromised In The New Season? Find Out As Peter Sutherland Goes Underground

The Night Agent season 2 is set to hit the screens soon. Netflix has dropped the trailer for the upcoming bunch of episodes, and it opens new challenges for Peter Sutherland. With the preview opening up, the fans get a view of Gabriel Basso's character running on the streets while being chased by three men.

Sutherland is heard saying on the phone that he suspects of being compromised. An action-packed trailer showcases Basso jumping across the props, crossing a river, and engaging in gun fights, as well as hand-to-hand combat.

Further in the trailer, it is clarified that Sutherland has isolated himself and has gone underground in order to keep the secrets of the mission safe with him.

Apart from Basso, two other cast members who will reprise their roles in the second season are Luciane Buchana, who plays Rose Larkin, and Kari Matchett, who plays President Michelle Travers.

Fans can expect new cast members to join the FBI clan. Moreover, new villains will enter the scene, making Sutherland's and his team's tasks more difficult.

Meanwhile, for the shooting locations of the show, most of the scenes have been filmed in New York, but this time, the makers also included Thailand as a new city.

Explaining the intensity of the situation, Peter can be heard saying, “We have a mole selling leaked American intelligence to the highest bidder, and last night, someone stole enough explosive weapons to wipe out Manhattan.” He goes on to state, “The fate of the nation relies on one man.”

As for the cast members of the new season, Basso is joined by Berto Colon, Louis Herthum, Arienne Mandi, Brittany Snow, and Teddy Sears.

The first season of the Netflix show went on to be the most viewed in 2023, and the streaming platform renewed the show for the next two seasons. The third season of The Night Agent is currently under work in Istanbul. The crew will return to New York for the second half of the filming.

The Night Agent season 2 will be available to stream from January 23, 2025, on Netflix.

