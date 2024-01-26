Is There A Second Season For Sofia Vergara's Griselda? Eric Newman, Exec Behind The Show Reveals

Sofía Vergara, known for her role as Gloria Pritchett on Modern Family, was also considering playing Griselda Blanco. Vergara for 15 years pored over the life of the cocaine trade pioneer, known as The Godmother and The Black Widow, who transformed the drug trade from Colombia to the United States, primarily in Miami from the 1970s to the early 2000s.

Narcos boss Eric Newman had also considered bringing Colombian queenpin Blanco into the Narcos franchise, having always wanted to tell her story and even considering her inclusion in the flagship series and spinoff Narcos: Mexico.

Eric Newman reveals if there would be a second season for Griselda

On January 25, Eric Newman spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about Netflix's Griselda. During the interview, Newman was asked about the challenge of telling Griselda Blanco's story in six episodes and also asked if there would be a second season of the show. Although he doesn't say it clearly, it is quite clear that it's a no, since the series ran through all her life in the first season. "We’re always making sacrifices. Stories that we would have liked to have been able to tell within the Griselda story," Newman said.

Newman continued, "She had a life between her release from prison and her death. She had, obviously, a life leading up to her Miami tenure. In the earliest days, Doug Miro and I sat upstairs in an office across from the Narcos office and went through, with Sofía’s input, what we call kind of the greatest hits. The things that we know that Griselda did. And to be honest, what guides us at that point is not so much wanting to incorporate any one story or another, but to try to create the moments that explain those events."

Newman further stated that all the things that he heard about her, the things that he put into the story, had a fair amount of truth to them. He shared, "Some of them were documented, like Dadeland and some of these other murders that she was a part of. But for us, it was really about explaining why she did those things. And that lent itself very well to telling a story of a woman in this world who has to work twice as hard for the same recognition that her male peers seem to come upon so easily."

Eric Newman talks about the lawsuit filed by the Blanco family

During the interview, Eric Newman was asked about the lawsuit that was filed by the Blanco family attempting to stop the show’s release and if he was surprised by their response. Newman said, "I had a similar experience with the children of Pablo Escobar. I can’t comment on this lawsuit; I wasn’t named in it, so it’s not my suit to reference. But I think everyone is entitled to their own take on their parents."

Newman claimed that he didn’t know much about Griselda’s kid. "But something the DEA said to us in those early days of Narcos was that Escobar’s kid was present for tortures. The DEA said: We won’t be involved if he’s involved. But I did think that when you grow up with parents like this, I’m endlessly sympathetic to the children of these criminals. Because you live in that sort of impossible world where, everyone thinks my mom is a monster and everyone thinks my dad is a monster, and I have a story to tell," he added.

He concluded by saying, "The reality is that we’re a fictionalized account. We’re not making a documentary; we’re not writing a book about Griselda. So, we’re not going to tell a story that’s going to make everybody happy or that people are going to say, 'Oh, that’s exactly what happened'.”

