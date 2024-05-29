What Did Sofía Vergara Say About Modern Family Revival? Find Out As Actress Spills Beans

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and drugs.

Sofía Vergara shared her thoughts on wanting to be a part of Modern Family’s revival edition if it was on the cards. The actress played one of the lead characters, Gloria, in the sitcom alongside a long list of cast members, including Ed O’Neil, Ty Burell, and Julia Bowen, among others. In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Vergara said she would immediately agree to reprise her role in the revival.

Given that the show has only been off the air for four years, the actress asserted that she would not know if a revival version would be a good or bad idea, but she would do it just for the experience. Apart from her time on the show, the Grisdela actress talked about her childhood moments on the THR podcast.

What did Sofía Vergara say about the Narco traffic experiences in Colombia during her childhood?

On the podcast, Vergara spoke about experiencing Narco traffic in Colombia during her childhood days. The Hot Pursuit actress shared, "I grew up in Colombia in the '70s, the '80s, and the '90s, and as you know, that was the time when Narco traffic, unfortunately, was touching the lives of every single person in Colombia."

The actress further added, “It was really rough times for the country, for families.” Moreover, Vergara talked about the kidnappings and bombings that took place in her country. Her brother joined the gang that was involved in the wrongdoings and was killed very young.

The Wild Card actress said, “It was heartbreaking, but it was not only happening to me; it was happening to a lot of people in Colombia.”

Sofía Vergara on her character in Grisdela

Sofía Vergara opened up about her character in the Netflix show, Grisdela, who is known as the Godmother of Cocaine in the series. Speaking of the character, Vergara revealed that, listening to the narration of her part, she was confused about whether such people could exist in the real world.

Vergara said, “What are they talking about? There’s no way there is a woman who could do what these vicious men can do. There is no way.”

The actress claimed that she was fascinated with the story of Blanco but also had some apprehensions while portraying the character. The Smurfs star admitted, “I was nervous because I didn’t want to romanticize this character, this woman.”

Modern Family is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, while Grisdela is up on Netflix.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

