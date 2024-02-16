Does Queen Latifah Want Dolly Parton To Join The Equalizer? Actress Reveals

Queen Latifah is ready to bring a big-name guest on set for season 4 of The Equalizer. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Thursday, the Living Single alum, 53, told the outlet she was excited to get back to work after last year’s SAG and WGA strikes caused production delays.

Queen Latifah wants to see Dolly Parton as a guest star in the upcoming season of The Equalizer. "I would love to get Dolly Parton on this show," she said. "We came very close to being able to make it happen last year. So I don't know if we'll be able to do it this year, but I would love to get Dolly on." She also added that she and the country music star, 78, hit it off when they previously worked together.

"We did a movie together called Joyful Noise, and she was just the most amazing person," Latifah said of their time on set for the 2012 film. "She's just a real down-to-earth, cool person who's inspired me since I was a little girl.... she kicks butt, too. She's just as funky as anybody. So I would love to get Dolly on here. I'll just put it out there." "That's my girl," she added. "I just love her."

Last month, the “Jolene” songstress, Dolly Parton told PEOPLE exclusively that she’s currently focused on finding someone to tell her life story on Broadway. “Right now, I'm working on my life story as a musical, and so going on Broadway and opening my show on Broadway, that's been a biggie [goal] in my mind for many, many years,” she said. “That'd be the one that I want to make certain I get done while I'm still kicking, while I'm around to stay involved in it.”

Season 4 of The Equalizer promises to have plenty of twists and turns, according to the Latifah. “We are going to give the people what they need," she told ET. "You will get the family, the love, [and] you will get all the action you can handle. You are going to get explosions. You are going to get people diving and ducking and all that good stuff."

There may still be hope for a Latifah and Parton collaboration.

About the show The Equalizer

The Equalizer is an American crime drama television series that premiered on CBS on February 7, 2021. It is the second reboot in the franchise, following the 2014 film and its 2018 and 2023 sequels, and is a reboot of the 1980s series with the same name.

The series centers around Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman in New York City and single mother to teenage daughter Delilah with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn, acting as a guardian angel and a defender for those who cannot defend themselves while pursuing her own redemption.

The series is co-created by executive producers Richard Lindheim, with Michael Sloan, and Queen Latifah, who also stars as the titular character. John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Andrew Marlowe, and Terri Miller also serve as executive producers. Lindheim died from heart failure on January 18, 2021, while working on the series; the series premiere is dedicated to his memory.

In March 2021, the series was renewed for a second season which premiered on October 10, 2021. In May 2022, the series was renewed for its third and fourth seasons. The third season premiered on October 2, 2022. The fourth season is scheduled to premiere on February 18, 2024.

In February 2020, it was announced that Liza Lapira and Lorraine Toussaint had been cast in the pilot's lead roles. On March 3, 2020, it was announced that Tory Kittles joined the cast in a starring role. On May 8, 2020, it was announced that Chris Noth joined a starring role along with Latifah.

On December 21, 2021, CBS and Universal Television announced Noth was terminated from the series after sexual assault allegations were made against him. His final appearance was in the middle of the second season. On January 3, 2022, it was reported that Noth had made his last appearance in "Separated" due to allegations that he assaulted women in December 2021. On September 20, 2022, it was announced that Donal Logue and Gloria Reuben joined the cast in undisclosed capacities for the third season.

The pilot was slated to film in New York City in March 2020. Production was delayed as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States before filming could begin. On February 9, 2021, it was reported that production had been temporarily suspended due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Filming for the series has taken place in several locations in northern New Jersey, including Paterson, Newark, and Jersey City. Exterior shots of a Jersey City home are used for Robyn McCall's residence.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has an approval rating of 67% based on reviews from 30 critics, with an average rating of 6/10. The website's critical consensus states, "Queen Latifah returns to the small screen in full command of her craft—if only The Equalizer's overly-engineered early episodes were on her level." On Metacritic, it has a weighted average score of 57 out of 100, based on 15 critics, indicating "mixed or average reviews".

