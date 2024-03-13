Did Beyonce Cover Dolly Parton's Jolene For Upcoming Renaissance: Act II Album?Here's What Country Icon Thinks

The 78-year-old veteran pop icon Dolly Parton is a subject of everyone’s interest at the moment. After delivering inter-generational country music, all thanks to her long career, the singer is now a philanthropist. She recently cheered for Beyonce as she became the first Black woman to make it to the Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart at Number 1. Did she mention her presence in Beyonce’s upcoming album Act II? Find out.

Would Dolly Parton collaborate with Beyonce?

ALSO READ: Dolly Parton Gives Her Fans A 'Present' On Her 78th Birthday; Announces New Music

It is both a yes and no. A no because Dolly Parton will herself not perform with Beyonce. However, it is a yes as the 9 to 5 singer indicates how one of her biggest hits would have a cover in the album Act II. In an interview with Knox News, Parton said, “I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about.” The 32-time Grammy winner also called Beyonce a “beautiful girl” and “great singer”. But fans were craving a duet and a comeback of the most iconic pop icon since decades now! But a rendition of ‘Jolene’ is going to be interesting! Beyonce announced Act II during Super Bowl 2024 when she released her hits ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ‘16 Carriages’. Act II is set to arrive on March 29, 2024.

Advertisement

What did Dolly Parton say about Beyonce in the past?

Earlier, when Texas Hold ‘Em made it to the Billboard number 1, but 16 Carriages did not, an impressed Parton shared a post on social media captioned, “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!” Artists like Morgane Stapleton and Queen Latifah came out in support of Beyonce too. As we all wait for Beyonce’s new work and the ‘Dolly Parton touch’ stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Find Out Beyoncé's Dating History; Everything To Know About Her Past Relationships