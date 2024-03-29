Beyoncé’s Act II: Cowboy Carter: Check Out The Tracklist And Song Titles HERE

Beyoncé needs no introduction. She is one of the globe’s most beloved and leading artists. With multiple number-one songs, one can easily give her the title of pop legend.

Beyoncé often finds herself in the news, sometimes for her musical triumphs, record-breaking tours, or something related to her personal life. But this time she is making headlines for her new album, which came out today.

Queen Bey’s new country album is called Act II: Cowboy Carter. Her new album is already making records as fans were eagerly anticipating its release. In her latest project, she has some of the most striking titles, including 10-time Grammy-winning artist Dolly Parton's iconic song. From Jolene to the complete tracklist, here is everything you need to know about Beyoncé’s new album.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé to be Honored With the Innovator Award at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024; Deets Here

Beyoncé’s new album, Act II: Cowboy Carter, tracklist and titles

Beyoncé has finally released Act II: Cowboy Carter, the sequel to her Grammy-winning album Renaissance. The album, which has a tracklist of 27 songs, is not only Beyoncé's first country album but also the second installment of a prospective trilogy or series of albums that began with Renaissance.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, she shared the full tracklist on Instagram, which features a rendition of Dolly Parton's legendary hit Jolene as well as a collaboration with genre veteran Willie Nelson on the tune Smoke Hour. Post Malone is also said to appear on the track Levii's Jeans, while Miley Cyrus sings a guest vocal on II Most Wanted.

Here is the complete tracklist and titles:

AMERICAN REQUIEM BLACKBIRD 16 CARRIAGES PROTECTOR MY ROSE SMOKE HOUR feat. Willie Nelson TEXAS HOLD’EM BODYGUARD DOLLY P JOLENE DAUGHTER SPAGHETTI ALLIGATOR TEARS SMOKE HOUR II JUST FOR FUN II MOST WANTED LEVII’S JEANS FLAMENCO THE LINDA MARTEL SHOW YA YA OH LOUISIANA DESERT EAGLE RIIVERDANCE II HANDS II HEAVEN TYRANT SWEET HONEY BUCKIN’ AMEN

The spelling of the song titles has several references to the record being Act II of her project Renaissance, and The Linda Martell Show appears to be a reference to the country singer-songwriter who became the first black female musician to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

Beyoncé recently revealed the inspiration behind her new album, Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé previously revealed what inspired the making of Cowboy Carter, which had been in the works for over five years. In a revealing Instagram post last week, Beyoncé thanked the BeyHive for their support of her recent hits and revealed what inspired her upcoming album. The Cuff It singer revealed that the album was not only five years in the making but that it was "created out of an event that I had years ago when I did not feel welcomed.”

She further wrote in the caption, "It was very clear that I wasn't. But, as a result of that encounter, I dove deeper into the history of country music and examined our extensive musical library. It's heartening to see how music can bring people together all around the world while also magnifying the voices of those who have dedicated their lives to educating others about our musical past."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Beyoncé's new album, Act II: Cowboy Carter, is now available on streaming services to listen to.

ALSO READ: Find Out Beyoncé's Dating History; Everything To Know About Her Past Relationships