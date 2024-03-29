Beyoncé’s Act II: Cowboy Carter: Check Out The Tracklist And Song Titles HERE

Beyoncé, the pop legend, has now switched genres, entered into the verse of country music, and released her first country music album, Act II: Cowboy Carter. Here is everything you need to know.

By Avnii Bagaria
Published on Mar 29, 2024  |  01:05 PM IST |  410
Beyoncé’s Act II: Cowboy Carter: Check Out The Tracklist And Song Titles
Beyoncé (PC: Instagram/Beyonce)

Beyoncé needs no introduction. She is one of the globe’s most beloved and leading artists. With multiple number-one songs, one can easily give her the title of pop legend.

Beyoncé often finds herself in the news, sometimes for her musical triumphs, record-breaking tours, or something related to her personal life. But this time she is making headlines for her new album, which came out today.

Queen Bey’s new country album is called Act II: Cowboy Carter. Her new album is already making records as fans were eagerly anticipating its release. In her latest project, she has some of the most striking titles, including 10-time Grammy-winning artist Dolly Parton's iconic song. From Jolene to the complete tracklist, here is everything you need to know about Beyoncé’s new album. 


ALSO READ: Beyoncé to be Honored With the Innovator Award at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024; Deets Here

Related Stories

Miley Cyrus Was ‘Fully Aware’ of Noah’s Relationship with Dominic Purcell: Report
entertainment
Miley Cyrus Was ‘Fully Aware’ of Noah’s Relationship with Dominic Purcell: Report
Bruno Mars Net Worth: Exploring The Music Icon's Wealth And Fortune
entertainment
Bruno Mars Net Worth: Exploring The Music Icon's Wealth And Fortune

Beyoncé’s new album, Act II: Cowboy Carter, tracklist and titles 

Beyoncé has finally released Act II: Cowboy Carter, the sequel to her Grammy-winning album Renaissance. The album, which has a tracklist of 27 songs, is not only Beyoncé's first country album but also the second installment of a prospective trilogy or series of albums that began with Renaissance.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, she shared the full tracklist on Instagram, which features a rendition of Dolly Parton's legendary hit Jolene as well as a collaboration with genre veteran Willie Nelson on the tune Smoke Hour. Post Malone is also said to appear on the track Levii's Jeans, while Miley Cyrus sings a guest vocal on II Most Wanted.

Here is the complete tracklist and titles: 

  1. AMERICAN REQUIEM 
  2. BLACKBIRD
  3. 16 CARRIAGES 
  4. PROTECTOR 
  5. MY ROSE 
  6. SMOKE HOUR feat. Willie Nelson 
  7. TEXAS HOLD’EM 
  8. BODYGUARD
  9. DOLLY P 
  10. JOLENE
  11. DAUGHTER 
  12. SPAGHETTI 
  13. ALLIGATOR TEARS 
  14. SMOKE HOUR II 
  15. JUST FOR FUN 
  16. II MOST WANTED 
  17. LEVII’S JEANS 
  18. FLAMENCO
  19. THE LINDA MARTEL SHOW
  20. YA YA 
  21. OH LOUISIANA 
  22. DESERT EAGLE 
  23. RIIVERDANCE 
  24. II HANDS II HEAVEN 
  25. TYRANT 
  26. SWEET HONEY BUCKIN’ 
  27. AMEN


The spelling of the song titles has several references to the record being Act II of her project Renaissance, and The Linda Martell Show appears to be a reference to the country singer-songwriter who became the first black female musician to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. 

Beyoncé recently revealed the inspiration behind her new album, Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé previously revealed what inspired the making of Cowboy Carter, which had been in the works for over five years. In a revealing Instagram post last week, Beyoncé  thanked the BeyHive for their support of her recent hits and revealed what inspired her upcoming album. The Cuff It singer revealed that the album was not only five years in the making but that it was "created out of an event that I had years ago when I did not feel welcomed.”


She further wrote in the caption, "It was very clear that I wasn't. But, as a result of that encounter, I dove deeper into the history of country music and examined our extensive musical library. It's heartening to see how music can bring people together all around the world while also magnifying the voices of those who have dedicated their lives to educating others about our musical past."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Beyoncé's new album, Act II: Cowboy Carter, is now available on streaming services to listen to. 

ALSO READ: Find Out Beyoncé's Dating History; Everything To Know About Her Past Relationships

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Avnii Bagaria

Avnii Bagaria is a Entertainment Journalist who is also a music and hollywood enthusiast. She has an experience of

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles