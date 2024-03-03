Elle King returned to the stage after her controversial performance at a Dolly Parton tribute in January. She kicked off her comeback at the Extra Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona, wearing a stylish red top and snakeskin skirt.

Elle King makes a bold return to the stage after drunken Dolly Parton Tribute controversy

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter, known for hits like Ex's & Oh's, is set to perform at Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show tour stop in San Diego. She'll also have a series of shows across the U.K. and more North American dates this spring.

Elle King's return follows her mishap at the Parton tribute, where she admitted to being drunk and forgetting lyrics. She was recorded by a fan saying, "I don't know the lyrics to these things in this f---ing town, don't tell Dolly 'cause it's her birthday."

She added, "Everyone's like, holy s---, we bought tickets to this s---. I'm not even going to lie, Holy s---. I'm not even going to f---ing lie. Y'all bought tickets for this s---?"

Fans were upset, some even asked for refunds. King postponed five upcoming concerts, apologizing on social media and rescheduling the shows for late March and September. King wrote in her post at the time , "Your tickets will be valid for the new dates. If you can't make the new date, refunds are available at the point of purchase, see you there!"Dolly Parton herself showed understanding, expressing forgiveness and support for King. Despite the incident, she praised King's talent and character, emphasizing that everyone makes mistakes.

Advertisement

Parton said in her interview with Extra, "She’s a great girl, and she’s been going through of hard things lately." she added, "She just had a little too much to drink, so let’s just forgive that and forget it and move on, 'cause she felt worse than anyone ever could."

King has been open about her struggles with alcohol and performing. She admitted to drinking before going on stage to ease nerves but acknowledged the need to prioritize her role as a mother over indulging in alcohol-fueled fun.

ALSO READ: 'That's So Sad': Sydney Sweeney's SNL Promo Videos Sparks Online Backlash For Focusing On Her Appearance