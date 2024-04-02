‘Is This Real?’ Francesca Farago And Jesse Sullivan Says They Are Still In Shock Over Pregnancy

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan are blessed with a surprise baby! The couple opened up about their reaction to the pregnancy news on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet. Farago and Sullivan said they were not expecting the pregnancy so early and were utterly shocked by the result. Farago conceived the baby through IVF and the couple has been open about their journey.

However, the reality TV star revealed that she and Sullivan were determined that the pregnancy test was going to come out as “negative for sure.” Sullivan, who is a parent to a 15-year-old kid, marked the instance as a “good moment” of shock while narrating the whole experience.

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan hit a milestone

The new parents stepped onto the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet in Los Angeles, on Monday. The Love Is Blind star talked about her moment of truth after the pregnancy test, adding that she needed some time before the news sunk in. "It took me about a week to really know that it was true and get the positive blood test back from our doctor. I was just in shock,” Farago told People at the star-studded event.

“We were not expecting that. We thought it was going to be negative for sure, and then when we saw positive that early, we got a really early positive, we were like 'No,’” the 31-year-old star added. Within a year of her engagement to Jesse Sullivan, the duo updated their relationship as new parents. Farago broke the pregnancy news to her fans on Instagram only the day before, marking it as a “milestone.”

An equally thrilled new father, Jesse Sullivan opened up about alike feelings. He narrated, "We 100 percent thought it was going to be negative. She looks down, and her face gets shocked, so I look at her, and then I look down, and I see two lines.” The Don’t Stop, Don’t Speak actor added to his joy, “We literally just stood there like, 'Wait, is this real? Are we hallucinating? What's going on?' So there was just a good moment of just like shock."

Although the couple had been hoping for a baby, they had not expected it to come this soon. But Farago is revving up her preparations for the baby. "We have so many names,” the Too Hot To Handle star noted adding that the couple are inclined towards “unique names.” Sullivan’s experience as a parent has instilled confidence in the journey and will help Farago navigate her journey as a new mother.

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan announce their pregnancy

Taking to her Instagram handle of 6.1 million followers, Farago shared the news with her social media family with a heartfelt note. “We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you. We’ve brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn’t wait to bring you along for the win,” she wrote.

Farago referenced the TikTok star’s child, Arlo as being the “coolest older sibling” and gushed that she is “newly pregnant.” Likewise, fans were thrilled by the news and reacted with exciting comments. The post also received a comment from Sullivan, stating, “I finally got her pregnant! So excited to be a dad to more world changers!” Whereas, other friends and fans wrote, “I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU TWO I AM IN TEARS!!!!” and “OMG FRANCESCA!!! My heart is sooo happy for you guys. Congrats you’re gonna be such an amazing Momma.”

Farago and Sullivan first got introduced to each other in an online meeting while Farago was hosting a TikTok event for Pride month. After two years of dating, the couple got engaged in May 2023, announcing the news to fans on social media as a brand new chapter of their lives.

