Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Plans Are Reportedly Becoming A Joke To The Palace; DEETs Inside

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020, but experts think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hoping to return to the monarchy despite publicly complaining about it.

Expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become a joke to the palace

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s plans for the future have just come under fire for being a joke.

In a chat with The Mirror, expert Tom Quinn revealed the Sussexes hopes for the future and branded it a joke by saying, “Both Meghan and Harry still hope that at some point they might be asked back to become working royals on their own terms. It’s a rapidly shrinking possibility, but the couple have talked about this at length and the fact that senior royal numbers are seriously down at the moment has rekindled their hopes.”

Before concluding he also said, “As I understand it from palace contacts, they are kidding themselves if they think they will be invited back in any way.”

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also spoke on the topic. He weighed in on things during one of his most recent conversations with The Sun. "This is a dread situation, a major operation followed by cancer,” Fitzwilliams said.

Fitzwilliams further added, “There is always sometimes in the most awful and serious thing sometimes opportunities come as well . . . one must hope there is as much positivity as possible that’s what she is spreading with the message like that. This is also an opportunity for the trolls and the evil people spreading malicious rumors to be silenced."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer regarded as Royalty in America

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's status as members of the royal family has been questioned in the United States, with a prominent figure claiming their actions have distanced them from their royal heritage. The couple, who stepped down in 2020, have been living in California, causing rifts within the royal family and varying perceptions among the American public.

American musician Huey Morgan, a member of the Fun Lovin' Criminals hip-hop band, believes that the appeal of Harry and Meghan has diminished in the American public due to their alignment with the Hollywood clique. Additionally, their choices since moving to the US have alienated some royal fans, sparking debate about their reasons for leaving the UK. As a result, their decline in popularity has become a hot topic.

Morgan went on to share that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer seen in the same spotlight as Prince William and Kate Middleton. “They gave up their royal titles right, so he's just a dude living in America like 340 million other people. I don't think people in America really look at them as royalty, I think they look at Charles, William, and his wife as royalty, and he is like the dude that skipped, you know." He told Express.co.uk.

According to the musician, Prince Harry’s relationship with Hollywood stars has sparked public skepticism and even a few eye rolls. He argues that many Americans view the Royal Family as a fascinating, yet ultimately unreal, spectacle, akin to a Disney World attraction. The fascination, he says, “comes from people being curious about how things work inside the palace.”

Since moving to the United States, the couple have made numerous claims and reveals about the British royals, in their memoirs, Netflix shows, and interviews. Huey says this has caused many Americans to feel like they did the family wrong by talking about personal matters so openly. But Huey also points out that some Americans have sympathy for Harry, especially considering the difficulties he faced following the death of his mother and the fact that he married an American.

While the couple are no longer referred to as His or Her Royal Highness, they still retain their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry also maintains his status as a prince and remains fifth in line to the throne in the United Kingdom. In addition, Harry has maintained his status as a Prince and is the fifth in line to the British throne.

