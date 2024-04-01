'We Are So Excited': Francesca Farago And Jesse Sullivan Reveals They Are Expecting First Child Together

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan have exciting news to share: they're expanding their family.

The 29-year-old reality TV star and her 33-year-old fiancé announced on Sunday that Farago is pregnant with their first baby.

In a joint Instagram post, they joyfully revealed the news, with Farago expressing, "We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you. We’ve brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn’t wait to bring you along for the win. I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there’s so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling! AHH IM PREGNANT!"

Sullivan wrote in the comment section, "I finally got her pregnant! So excited to be a dad to more world changers."

Sullivan took to TikTok on Sunday to share a touching video documenting the ups and downs of their journey to conceive a baby. The clips offer a glimpse into Farago's experience, showing her administering shots and undergoing various procedures as part of the IVF process.

"We're pregnant! It's been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV [International Transgender Day of Visibility] was the perfect day to let you in on our celebration," Sullivan captioned the heartfelt video. "I'm so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day."

Love in Time of Zoom: Couple Shares IVF Journey and Wedding Plans

The couple, who has been openly sharing their IVF journey on their TikTok accounts, sat down with PEOPLE in August to discuss their plans for a grand wedding and growing their family after their engagement earlier in the spring.

“We were debating for a while about if we wanted to go big or not,” Farago told PEOPLE. “We decided we only do this once and to just go huge!”

Their love story began on a Zoom call when Farago was interviewing the influencer for a TikTok pride event. Despite the digital barrier, Farago recalled feeling an "instant attraction through the screen."

She gushed, “We both couldn’t stop staring at each other,” she told PEOPLE. “After the Zoom I remember running around the house and telling my friends I found my new boyfriend.”

This duo, all about that family vibe, is itching to enlarge their crib, but they're holding off until they say their "I do's" in May.

"We want to get pregnant right after the wedding,” Farago said, adding that what she and Sullivan are most excited about married life is “babies babies babies!”

“Growing our family, getting more animals, raising kids together and just being in love,” the Too Hot to Handle star added.

