Is Wizards Of Waverly Place's Dan Benson Not Invited To The Reboot? Former Actor Says His New Career Is To Blame

Former actor Daniel Lee Benson, who worked in the American Sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place, told TMZ that he is at once happy and sad about the new reboot of the show. Dan is glad that the show is getting a reboot, and the new generation of children will be able to witness the magic of the Disney Channel classic. But he is also sad that he will not be able to be a part of this, and it is all due to his career choices.

Why won’t Dan Benson be a part of the new reboot?

Dan Benson played the role of Zeke Beakerman in the original Wizards of Waverly Place. And even though most of the stars of the show have gone on to have different careers, Benson's career has probably had the most drastic change.

The former actor mentioned that even though he is sad about the fact that he will never be a part of this project anymore, he does not blame anyone for not getting a call. As Benson has been an adult content creator on Only Fans for a few years now, he feels that he is the one who blocked all chances of ever getting back on that show for himself.

The Rick and Morty actor has been an adult content creator since 2022 and understands that he cannot be a part of a children's show anymore, no matter how much he wants it. He said, "I put the chance of bringing back the character I played away when I decided to go along this path of becoming an adult content creator." Further, he does not blame the show's producers, as they also had their hands tied in this matter.

Advertisement

Benson posted a video on his Instagram after the reboot was announced, talking about how excited he was about it. And captioned it with, "I wonder if they just act like Zeke never existed."

Benson's reaction to the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot

Dan Benson thinks that it is really exciting that not just a new generation of children will be able to experience the "magic" of the show, but a lot of adults will also be able to relive their childhood through this. He is very keen for people to see all their favorite show characters again on screen. Benson also said that he loved the show's premise, which will revolve around Justin Russo, his family, and his new wizard apprentice.

Justin Russo will be played by David Henrie, who played the role in the original sitcom. Selena Gomez will also make an appearance as his sister, Alex Russo, in the first episode of the reboot. And even though Dan Benson cannot unfortunately be a part of it, he wishes all the other actors good luck.

ALSO READ: Wizards Of Waverly Place Sequel: David Henrie Shares Update On Highly Anticipated Revival; PICS Inside