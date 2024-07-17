Is Young Guns 3 In The Works? Lou Diamond Phillips Shares Update

It’s been a while since the fans received an update on the third entry of the western franchise Young Guns. It’s not that the cast lost interest, but for some reason, it is in limbo. Recently, Lou Diamond Phillips, one of the original stars dropped a few details about the long-awaited sequel.

Lou Diamond Phillips on Young Guns 3 development

Lou Diamond Phillips has shared the latest on the much-anticipated Young Guns 3. He said that despite the sequel being on hold, the script is exceptional.

It's been some time since there was news regarding the progress of the third installment in the beloved Western series. Announced by Emilio Estevez in 2021, Young Guns 3 has encountered delays. Phillips, renowned for his role as José Chávez y Chávez, provided an update during his appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast.

When questioned about his return to the franchise, Phillips responded affirmatively. “Not only would I consider it, I said ‘yes’ to it... Here’s the thing, a lot of people on the interweb, there was a rumor going around, and it’s persistent about a Young Guns 3. And it’s because Emilio wrote a script, and this is recent. This is in the last couple of years." He added that Emilio wrote a great script doing just that, adding the timeline to put the cast at the age they are now.

Phillips clarified that the production company, Morgan Creek, is to blame for the hold-up, adding that they have temporarily put the project on hold. While Emilio has made considerable progress in storyboarding and location scouting, it seems counterproductive that Morgan Creek is trying to control the property without doing anything about it.

Despite the lack of approval, Young Guns 3 aims to revive the regulators, both deceased and surviving characters. Phillips hinted on a podcast that characters whose deaths occurred off-camera would return. He praised the script and confirmed that John Fusco, the original producer, is involved, with Emilio set to direct the film.

The 1988 original Young Guns focused on the exploits of Billy the Kid and featured actors like Estevez, Phillips, Charlie Sheen, Dermot Mulroney, and Casey Siemaszko. It remains unconfirmed if these stars will appear in Young Guns 3.

Earlier Lou Diamond Phillips said that Young Guns 3 is not dead

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2023, Lou Diamond Phillips hinted at a hopeful update on the progress of the Western action picture's third installment. "It's in limbo right now," Phillips said. "It was chugging along there for a minute, but then I think they got into a rights situation… It's not dead, but it's not happening right now."

Young Guns (1988), directed by Christopher Cain and written by John Fusco, follows Billy the Kid as he is enlisted in the Regulators by English cattleman John Tunstall (Terrence Stamp). In the midst of the Lincoln County War, the Regulators are deputized when Tunstall is killed by a ruthless rancher (Jack Palance). They then demand justice.

Young Guns II (1990) carried on the story of Pat Garrett (William Petersen) pursuing the remaining Regulators in the years following the Lincoln County War.

