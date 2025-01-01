Isla Fisher Ends 2024 With Heart Full Of ‘Gratitude’; Thanks Fans For Support After Divorce From Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher penned a heartfelt note to mark the beginning of 2025 and thanked people for their love and support after her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen. On New Year’s Eve, the actress took to Instagram to share a message with her followers. “I’m ending 2024 with gratitude,” she wrote.

She addressed the message to her old friends and family as well as the new friends who have “opened their hearts and homes” for her and her children. Lastly, to all those people who sent her supportive messages through the time. “I love you all and wish you the happiest 2025,” Fisher concluded.

On April 5, 2024, the actress and Sacha Baron Cohen—who share three children, daughter Olive and Elula and son Montgomery—announced their split with a joint statement on their respective Instagram stories. “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," their message read.

The statement further revealed that they filed for divorce in 2023 and have been quietly working through this change. The couple admitted that they’ll forever be connected through their love and devotion towards their kids. “We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy,” the statement added.

The former couple first met in 2001 at a party in Sydney, Australia. In 2004, Cohen popped the question and welcomed their first child three years later. They tied the knot in 2010 and kept their personal lives out of the limelight.

In June 2021, Fisher spoke to Marie Claire Australia about her goal to give her kids a “normal childhood.” She revealed her desire to protect her children, especially in the social media age. "I want our children to have a normal childhood, being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny," she added at the time.

The actress recently starred in season 2 of Peacock's Wolf Like Me. In the show, she played a woman who’s secretly a werewolf, starting a relationship with a single dad played by Josh Gad. "It was a dream job," she told People magazine about her role in January.