‘It Could Fall On You’: Rapper Young Thug Released From Jail After Pleading Guilty; Deets

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Rapper Young Thug has been released from jail. According to recent reports, the US rapper was released on October 31 after pleading guilty to several offenses.

The news comes after the Grammy-winning artist had spent around 900 days in prison on racketeering and gang-related charges.

During his recent court hearing, the Pick Up the Phone artist was initially expected to be sentenced to time served and 15 years of probation. However, according to jail documents reported by BBC News, he was released later that night.

In his plea to the court, Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, admitted responsibility for the crimes he committed in the past.

He also expressed his desire to apologize to anyone he has wronged. During his five-minute speech, the rapper described himself as someone with a good heart who was drawn into wrongdoing because of his desire to appear "cool."

"And I understand that you can't be that way when you reach a certain level, because it could end badly... and it could all fall on you," he added.

Meanwhile, prosecutors had sought a 45-year sentence, which included 25 years in custody and 20 years on probation.

However, plea negotiations were unsuccessful, as Superior Court Judge Paige Whitaker proceeded to sentence him to time already served, ultimately leading to his release.

In her sentencing, the judge advised the Just How It Is artist, saying: “I want you to try to be more of the solution and less of the problem." Williams had pleaded guilty to one gang-related charge, three drug charges, and two gun charges.

Additionally, the highly celebrated music icon entered a no-contest plea to leading a gang and violating the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. This means that Williams will not contest the charges nor accept any punishment on behalf of his gang members.

The judge also imposed several conditions: 100 hours of community service, a prohibition on contact with gang members or former co-defendants, and a ban from remaining in the metropolitan Atlanta area for the first 10 years of his 15-year probation period.

Young Thug was arrested in May 2022. At the time, he and 27 associates were charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, a statute commonly used in mafia prosecutions.

His case has been reported to be the longest in Georgia's history.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available

