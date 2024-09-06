Type Of Way And Flex Hitmaker Rich Homie Quan Passes Away At 33; Reports Reveal He Was Found Unresponsive By Girlfriend

Rapper Rich Homie Quan, who gained mainstream fame through dance hits like Type of Way and Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh), has died at 33. Quan, whose legal name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died at an Atlanta hospital, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to the Associated Press and other celebrity news and gossip outlets. The MEO was informed of the rapper's demise on Thursday, September 5.

TMZ obtained a copy of the 911 call made by Quan’s girlfriend, Amber Williams, when she found him unresponsive on the couch. In the emergency call, she told dispatchers that he had fallen asleep on the couch on Wednesday night and hadn’t woken up by the time she checked on him the following morning.

Williams, who sounded noticeably shaken, according to the publication, said she placed a blanket on the rapper, assuming he was still sleeping, and left to take their son to school. However, upon her return, when she checked on Quan, she didn’t feel a heartbeat and noticed he wasn’t breathing. “When I turned him over, he kind of foamed at the mouth,” she detailed.

Williams was instructed by the 911 operator to lay the rapper flat on his back on the floor. Paramedics arrived soon after, but tragically, Quan was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death has not yet been determined, with an autopsy planned for Friday.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, Quan’s loved ones are “shattered and heartbroken by his sudden death.”

ALSO READ: Who Was Fatman Scoop? Exploring His Life And Career As Rapper Dies After Collapsing Mid-Performance

Quan’s final social media upload, posted on Monday, has since caused a stir online. “Vision clear even through the BS,” the rapper captioned a few photos of himself performing in a green and white '89 jersey. It’s unclear what the rapper was referring to by BS.

Many of his fans and associates took to social media to mourn the loss of the rapper and to send his family their condolences.

Boosie Badazz wrote via X: “JUST GOT WORD @RichHomieQuan JUST [DIED]. JUST TALKED TO WUAN THE OTHER DAY. JUST TALKED TO YOU BRA #tipQUAN Never go forget yo smile n the way you talked n of course yo music.”

Jacquees, known for songs like Come Thru and At the Club, who collaborated closely with Quan for the last decade, wrote, “Rest in peace my brother Rich Homie Quan. I love you for life, #Richgang.”

Advertisement

Fellow ATLien Playboi Carti posted clips and pictures of Quan and Young Thug on Thursday, following the news of Quan’s death.

Throughout his career, Quan collaborated with artists like 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Trinidad James, and Gucci Mane. He was nominated for several BET and BET Hip Hop Awards, including Best New Artist and People’s Champ Award, according to Variety.

ALSO READ: James Darren, Beloved Star Of Gidget And T.J. Hooker, Dies At 88 After Being Hospitalized For Heart-Related Issues