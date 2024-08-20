Travis Scott Announces Days Before Rodeo Re-Release For 10th Anniversary; DEETS

Travis Scott is taking fans on a nostalgic trip with the re-release of his iconic 2014 mixtape Days Before Rodeo. This 10th anniversary edition will feature unreleased bonus tracks and finally hit streaming platforms on August 23. Scott's webshop has exclusive digital deluxe versions, vinyl records, and special merch bundles up for grabs, making this a must-have for La Flame fans.

To celebrate Days Before Rodeo's 10th anniversary, Travis Scott is re-releasing the mixtape with previously unreleased tracks. In addition to the re-release, Scott's mixtape will be available on streaming platforms later this week, on August 23. Originally released on August 18, 2014, Days Before Rodeo featured Young Thug, Big Sean, The 1975, Rich Homie Quan, Migos, TI, and Peewee Longway.

Plus, Travis Scott's webshop at travisscott.com is offering a special 4-digit deluxe package that includes unreleased bonus tracks from Days Before Rodeo's original era for USd 4.99. It will be available on Aug. 23 for digital download.

Days Before Rodeo is available for USD 10 as a standard version and for USD 30 as a vinyl record. Merchandise and boxed sets for Days Before Rodeo are available for purchase on Scott's website as well. Orders for the album's three box set variations will start shipping within 2-3 weeks of its release on Aug. 23.

It comes with a Days Before Rodeo vinyl LP (cover 2), a custom-printed mailer box, and a hooded sweatshirt with screenprints (USD 125); Box Set 2 includes the vinyl LP (standard cover), a custom-printed mailer box, and a heavy-washed cotton T-shirt with screenprint detail (USD 65); Box Set 3 includes Days Before Rodeo CD, a custom-printed mailer box, and an embroidered hat (USD 55).

There were two 2014 singles on Scott's Days Before Rodeo track list: Don't Play, with Big Sean and The 1975, and Mamacita, with Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug.

