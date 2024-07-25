It Ends With Us Director Justin Baldoni Reveals Why He Didn't Want To Star In His Own Movie

Justin Baldoni recently revealed that he initially did not consider starring in his latest directorial romance film, It Ends With Us (based on Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel). Baldoni plays the role of Ryle Kincaid alongside his co-star Blake Lively, who depicts the character of his love interest as Lily Bloom.

Baldoni shared that after his assistant and author Hoover suggested he would be perfect for the role, he ultimately decided to play the part. Read on further to know more details!

Justin Baldoni shares he initially didn't plan to play Ryle in It Ends With Us

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Justin Baldoni opened up about his experience making his upcoming film It Ends With Us, which he directed and starred in. Baldoni revealed that he read Colleen Hoover's novel before it became famous. He added that soon, they started "emailing back and forth, and it was right when my movie Five Feet Apart, which was my first film, was about to come out."

He mentioned that Hoover saw this film and wrote him that "she felt that I could do justice to her story that was so personal to her," and since It Ends With Us was inspired by her parent's marriage, he felt a lot of "pressure" to adapt the story as the director.

Baldoni said that he "promised" the author that he would "protect" the book, but he "hadn't really thought about playing Ryle" until his assistant read it and suggested he should consider playing the part. The Con Man movie actor recalled that before they finalized the paperwork, Colleen Hoover sent him a brief email asking, "Have you ever thought about acting in the movie? Maybe Ryle, perhaps?" He said she convinced him, and he ended up portraying this character.

About It Ends With Us and its release date

Based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel, the movie follows a young woman, Lily Bloom, who overcomes her traumatic childhood to start a new life in Boston and pursue her dream of opening a flower shop. There, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, with whom she develops a close bond, but as their love grows, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. However, after her first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), unexpectedly comes back into her life, her relationship with Ryle gets upended.

Meanwhile, It Ends With Us will be released in theaters on August 9, 2024. Aside from Blake Lively and Justin Boldani, the movie features Alex Neustaedter, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Brandon Sklenar, and Amy Morton.