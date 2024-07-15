‘It’s Britney B****’: Blake Lively Takes A Fun Dig At Her All-Denim Ensemble As She Spends Time With It Ends With Us Cast

Actress Blake Lively blessed our feeds once again as she posted her look from a recent outing with the cast featured in her upcoming movie titled, It Ends With Us. The actress made sure to take us back in time to when the iconic Britney Spears turned everyone’s heads wearing an all-denim outfit as she posed with her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

Read ahead and check out the post shared by the Gossip Girl actress.

Blake Lively shines in an all-denim ensemble as she steps out with It Ends With Us cast

The It Ends With Us actress took to her Instagram to share her look with her followers on July 14, Saturday. Lively wore a denim midi dress embellished with rhinestones and a trench coat by Dries Van Noten.

Blake complemented the look with Gucci footwear, Storrow jewelry, and a small denim Chanel purse, per People. The picture was a lot more alluring as she shined in it while posing candidly at the camera.

She captioned, “You say Canadian Prom Dress, I say It’s Britney B****. Happy belated birthday to @brandonsklenar We had so much fun celebrating with all the @itendswithusmovie cast who was in town."

Lively added, “@isabela.ferrer making my “My Size Barbie” dreams come true, letting me dress her up for the night. I’m still over all the @storrowjewelry layered necklaces and charms.” The actress further also mentioned the photographer in the post.

Check out the post below:

This outfit by Blake Lively definitely reminded us of the time Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake appeared on the red carpet of the American Music Awards in 2001, creating a historic fashion moment with their iconic denim-inspired outfits.

More about Blake Lively's outing wearing the denim ensemble

As per the publication, on June 28, the Green Lantern star was at Carbone, situated in Greenwich Village, New York, celebrating her It Ends With US costar, Brandon Sklenar’s birthday.

Other castmates from the aforementioned film were also present during the celebration including Hasan Minhaj, Isabela Ferrer, Alex Neustaedter, and many more.

It appears that Justin Baldoni and Jenny Slate, who are also featured in the upcoming movie did not join their castmates during this outing.

It Ends With Us is based on the hit novel by the same name, penned by Collen Hoover. The film is set to release on August 9, 2024.

