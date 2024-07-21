It Ends With Us New TRAILER Unveils The Highs And Lows Of Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Steamy Romance; Watch

Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni starrer It Ends With Us has just dropped another exciting trailer, which teases the steamy romance between their characters. The new trailer for the film gives a sneak peek at Lily Bloom's (Lively) growing romance with Ryle Kincaid (played by Justin Baldoni) and hints at the highs and lows of their relationship they will encounter. Read on further to know more details!

New 'It Ends With Us' trailer teases Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's steamy romance

Sony Pictures has recently released a new trailer for the upcoming romantic drama It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, and we are beyond excited. The trailer has already reached hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. It begins with Lively's character, Lily Bloom, entering a party wearing sparkly boots, where she walks past Baldoni's character, Ryle.

The scene then shows Lily meeting Ryle for the first time on a rooftop, where they introduce themselves, and he asks her, "What's your name?" The trailer also features romantic and steamy scenes of the two characters and their growing love affair. It also hints at drama involving Baldoni’s Ryle and Brandon Sklenar’s Atlas Corrigan, Lily’s first love.

Directed by Justin Baldoni, It Ends With Us is based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel. It follows a young woman, Lily Bloom, who overcomes a difficult childhood to start a new life in Boston and pursue her dream of opening a flower shop. In Boston, she meets the dashing neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, and they develop a strong connection.

Advertisement

As their love grows, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. However, when Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), unexpectedly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is disrupted, and "Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future."

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Posts a Unique Family Portrait Promoting Her and Ryan Reynolds’ Upcoming Movies; See Here

Blake Lively reflects on playing Lily Bloom's character in It Ends With Us

In a previous interview with People magazine, Blake Lively opened up about her experience portraying the role of Lily Bloom. She said, "Lily resonated with an enormous amount of people, as the success of the book made clear."

The actress further mentioned that playing a character who has made a "meaningful" impact is a "great honor," adding that she "loved" playing the role.

Lively continued, "I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘It’s Britney B****’: Blake Lively Takes A Fun Dig At Her All-Denim Ensemble As She Spends Time With It Ends With Us Cast

Meanwhile, It Ends With Us will be available in theaters on August 9, 2024. Alongside Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the film also features Brandon Sklenar, Alex Neustaedter, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, and Amy Morton.