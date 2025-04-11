It Ends With Us Drama: Blake Lively Calls Out Justin Baldoni Over ‘Scorched Earth’ Tactics; Details

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual harassment.

In the new developments of the legal saga between Justin Baldoni and his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively, it seems that the actress is truly not staying silent when it comes to the Jane the Virgin star and his team.

On Thursday, April 10, Lively’s lawyers—Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb—shared a statement with US Weekly, stating that the Five Feet Apart director has gone from “monetizing a brand devoted to believing and supporting women to leading the charge to tear down” the same law responsible for protecting women who come forward about “sexual assault, harassment and discrimination.”

It was further mentioned, “California's sexual harassment privilege, AB 933, was enacted to stop perpetrators of sexual harassment from abusing defamation lawsuits to sue their accusers into oblivion.”

The actress’s lawyers added that the “chilling message scorched earth litigation sends to victims is stay silent or be destroyed.” The lawyers also shared about the “reply brief” that was filed by them on behalf of the Shallows star on Thursday as part of her attempt to have the lawsuit by Baldoni dismissed, per the outlet.

The statement further continued that, as shown in the actress’s “reply brief,” the Wayfarer parties tried to “slap” the Age of Adeline star with a “retaliatory lawsuit” for deciding to speak out against the “sexual harassment” she faced on the set, which has “not only failed miserably but exposes them to substantial economic damages.”

The actress’s lawyers also stated that Lively will keep up with showing all victims that they are “not alone,” that they should not have to stay muted and that the “law is on their side.”

As per the reply brief, Lively’s team reportedly mentioned that, “Wayfarer Parties have tied themselves in knots” attempting to state a claim of defamation against Lively, that isn't, “barred by the statute of limitations or wholly contained within her Legal Complaints, which they concede cannot form the basis of any actionable claims.”

The legal drama between both It Ends With Us co-stars, which seemingly started on the sets of the same movie, remains one of the most highly spoken-about subjects among the netizens.

The intensity of the same was elevated when the actress accused the actor of sexual harassment and launching a “smear campaign” against her in December 2024.

Baldoni did not stay silent; he also filed a USD 400 million defamation lawsuit against the actress, her spouse, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloane. He also filed a USD 250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times for reporting allegations by the A Simple Favor star, per the reports.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

