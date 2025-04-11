Weezer’s Scott Shriner Breaks Silence After Wife Jillian Lauren’s Arrest and Shooting: ‘Thank You For…’

Weezer’s bassist Scott Shriner has broken his silence after his wife, author Jillian Lauren Shriner, was shot by police and charged with attempted murder following a chaotic incident in Los Angeles. Despite the serious allegations, Scott made a brief, upbeat statement while walking his dogs and continued to promote Weezer’s upcoming Coachella appearance.

On Thursday, Scott, 59, was spotted walking his four dogs through his Eagle Rock neighborhood when he briefly spoke to The Post, saying, “She’s alright, thank you for asking. See you at Coachella!”

Keeping his head high, Scott quickly returned to his home after the encounter. Earlier in the week, Weezer announced on Instagram that they would be performing at Coachella’s Mojave Stage during the festival’s first weekend, writing, “A desert surprise (cactus emoji) see you at @coachella on the Mojave stage next Saturday @ 3:10.”

Meanwhile, the situation surrounding Jillian remains serious. According to a police press release obtained by Page Six, the Los Angeles Police Department was responding to a hit-and-run call on Tuesday when three suspects fled on foot near the Shriners’ home. Officers reportedly encountered Jillian, 51, standing outside with a handgun. After allegedly refusing multiple commands to drop the weapon and pointing it at officers, Jillian was shot. She later retreated into the home but eventually came back outside and was arrested.

Jillian, a New York Times bestselling author known for Behold the Monster, was booked for attempted murder and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Prior to the incident, Jillian had publicly shared her recent cancer diagnosis and surgery. She has been married to Scott since 2005, and the couple shares two adopted children.

It remains unclear whether Jillian will be able to attend Coachella to support Scott. For now, the bassist seems determined to carry on with his band’s commitments, keeping his focus firmly on the music as his wife faces serious legal battles.

