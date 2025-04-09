Justin Baldoni's Actor Friend Denies Blake Lively Was 'Uncomfortable' During It Ends With Us Birth Scene: 'Experience is Very Different...'

Actor Adam Mondschein, who was involved in the controversial birth scene in It Ends With Us, has come forward and disputed Blake Lively's version of what happened during filming. He has stated that he is prepared to testify in the ensuing legal case.

In a statement obtained by Page Six that he issued on April 8, Mondschein called Lively's account inaccurate compared to what he experienced himself. He claimed that he could not have been expected to foretell her recollection of events and said, in his eyes, the environment on set during the shoot had been professional and respectful.

Mondschein said, "My experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit. Indeed, I was surprised to read her description of the scene."

The revised lawsuit made by Lively in February of 2025 claims that filming on the set was chaotic, with no proper processes for filming intimate scenes. She was allegedly pushed to do partial nude scenes, stating she was exposed from the waist down and put in stirrups with inadequate privacy and coverage, the complaint said.

Lively's lawyers, per People, said that Baldoni's set conditions allowed "non-essential crew to pass through while Ms. Lively was partially nude from below the chest down with her legs spread wide in stirrups and only a small piece of fabric covering her genitalia."

Lively, allegedly, "was not provided with anything with which to cover herself between takes until after she had made multiple requests."

The complaint also condemned the choice to cast Mondschein, who is apparently a kin of Baldoni, as the on-screen OB-GYN, citing it as invasive considering the physical closeness in the scene.

Mondschein rebutted this account by explaining the professional clothing and prosthetics worn during the filming of the scene. He insisted that Lively seemed relaxed and did not complain during filming. He also defended himself against accusations of favoritism in his casting, dismissing claims of favoritism and highlighting his suitability for the role.

"Ms. Lively’s insinuations regarding my qualifications are offensive, as my bonafides are easily searchable online," he added.

People magazine's source revealed Lively felt "extremely uncomfortable" when she learned that "the actor who was placing his face between her legs was the boss’s best friend."

However, Baldoni reportedly insisted on having his best friend play the role involving the birth scene with an exposed Lively. Mondschein added, "If I’m called to testify in the case, I will answer truthfully and more freely whatever is asked of me with all the legal protection that affords."

Blake Lively's suit against Justin Baldoni is set for trial in March 2026.

