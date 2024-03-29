'No Longer My Oppressor': Daphne Joy Calls Out Ex 50 Cent's 'Evil Actions'; Accuses Him Of Alleged Abuse

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Daphne Joy has taken a bold stance against her ex-partner, rapper 50 Cent, accusing him of physical and sexual assault. The 37-year-old model and actress addressed the allegations directly on Instagram, putting 50 Cent's full legal name, Curtis James Jackson, at the top of her post. Their relationship, which resulted in a 12-year-old son named Sire, has been thrust into the spotlight amid these serious accusations. This came after Joy found herself entangled in controversy as she refuted claims made in a civil lawsuit involving producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones Jr., who accused Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault and harassment.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Daphne Joy confronted her ex-partner, 50 Cent using his full legal name, Curtis James Jackson, as she addressed him directly. The former couple, who share a 12-year-old son named Sire, have been brought into the public eye amidst allegations of abuse.

She wrote, “Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on.” However, 50 Cent has denied the claims.

Joy continued, “You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time."

Joy’s allegations have surfaced amid 50 Cent's move to seek sole custody of their son, Sire. The rapper's representative revealed that 50 Cent's decision stems from allegations in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy, suggesting that Joy was involved in sex work. In a statement provided to People, the rapper's representative addressed the situation.

The rep said, “The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy, the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire. The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time."

In response, Joy said on Instagram, “Family court, great! He lacks a father figure in his life and needs male guidance. You're finally catching on.”

In a significant development, Daphne Joy not only leveled accusations of rape and abuse against 50 Cent but also called him out for making light of the serious allegations of rape and sex trafficking surrounding Diddy.

She wrote, “Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people's lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing.”

Continuing her revelations, the actress delved into the rapper's relationship with their son, Sire, shedding light on the emotional toll of their shared parenting experience. Joy disclosed, "We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son, and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you." Moreover, Joy expressed, "I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned."

50 Cent accused of domestic violence against Joy in 2013

The current allegations against 50 Cent for domestic violence and abuse come against the backdrop of a previous incident in 2013. At that time, the rapper faced charges of domestic violence against Joy and ultimately pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor vandalism. The incident allegedly involved him kicking Joy in the stomach and damaging her property during an argument. As part of a deal with Los Angeles prosecutors, 50 Cent received three years of probation and was required to complete 30 days of community service.

In a separate Instagram post on Thursday, Daphne Joy vehemently denied the allegations made against her by producer Rodney Jones in a sex trafficking lawsuit involving Sean Diddy Combs. Jones had claimed that Joy was involved in sex work as part of his lawsuit against Combs. Joy took to social media to refute these claims, asserting her innocence and distancing herself from the accusations leveled against her.

She wrote, “I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones' lawsuit. The claim that I am sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

