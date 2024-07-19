‘It Was Just All I Wanted...’: Supergirl Voice Actress Meg Donelly Confirms She Auditioned For James Gunn’s DCU

Previously, rumors had been circulating in the industry that Meg Donnelly had auditioned for the role of Supergirl in James Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe. The actress has now come forward to confirm the news and what she feels about the role.

While Milly Alcock was chosen to play the role, the Zombies actress is now reflecting on her past audition.

Meg Donelly about her Supergirl audition

People were already fans of Meg Donelly when she voiced Supergirl in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three. Starring alongside great actors such as Mark Hamill, Jensen Ackles, Stana Katic, and more, Donelly was hopeful and excited to show up in the live-action movie portraying the same role.

Talking about it, Meg Donelly recently opened up to Screen Rant, stating that it was always her dream, to play Supergirl, calling the animated project incredible.

The Team Toon actress then went on to add that when she heard that James Gunn was developing a live-action project surrounding the character, she “fought” to audition for it.

Donelly, talking about the role of Supergirl then stated, “It was just all I wanted and putting my energy towards.”

Meg Donelly added that she got the chance to audition for it and after the selection process went well, she then went ahead for the screen test. As per the Meg Donelly: Digital Love star, she even practiced a few stunt work and scenes, calling it a surreal and emotional experience.

Advertisement

Even though the DCU has moved ahead with Milly Alcock, Donelly is still excited to see what the movie will bring out to the big screens.

During the interview, while promoting Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three, she also called herself a big fan of James Gunn’s work.

She was then also asked if not Supergirl what other role would she like to play in the rebooted superhero franchise.

With the suggestion from the interviewer, Donelly agreed to the role of Batgirl.

James Gunn’s DCU

James Gunn and Peter Safran are coming ahead with a whole new big and anticipated superhero franchise. Their first movie in the works is Superman which stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent aka Superman.

Besides him, Rachel Brosnahan will be seen as Lois Lane, while the character of Lex Luthor will be played by Nicholas Hoult.

Moreover, the movie will even introduce its audience to new superheroes, such as Mister Terrific, who will be played by Edi Gathegi, while Isabela Merced will be playing the role of Hawkgirl.

Advertisement

Superman is set to release on July 11, 2025.

ALSO READ: 7 Key Takeaways From James Gunn's Superman First Set Photos: Metropolis Mayhem To Mr Terrific's Injury