Kylie Jenner Has Strict Germ-Free Rules for Meeting Stormi; Report

Kylie Jenner is a well-known figure in the world of fashion and beauty. While she is celebrated as a prominent public figure, her approach to motherhood revealed a different side. After giving birth to her first child, Stormi Webster, Kylie became a germaphobe. She implemented strict policies for friends and family if they wanted to visit Stormi.

While many mothers are eager to show off their newborns, Kylie chose to keep Stormi at home as much as possible. She was determined to maintain a germ-free environment and required visitors to wash their hands frequently before meeting her daughter.

Kylie Jenner’s strict policies

Back in 2018, a close source to the entrepreneur talked about why Kylie used to go overboard with the germ-free policies. According to the insider, as per US Weekly, “Kylie just wants to keep her baby out of harm’s way. You have to go to her house to visit. She’s being very careful about keeping the baby healthy and indoors. She is devoted to keeping her little girl safe and happy in her private space.”

Kylie also maintained a very exclusive guest list when visiting her daughter, Stormi. The list included her mother, Kris Jenner, her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, as well as her then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The source noted that Kylie felt much happier and more complete after giving birth to Stormi, adding that she’s a natural when it comes to motherhood.

Is Kylie Jenner a control freak?

Talking about motherhood, Kylie Jenner opened up about it in an old interview with Inquisitr. She said, “My friends make fun of me and call me Mama Ken because I take control of every situation. I guess I’m a control freak. Do you know how many times I’ve taken care of my drunk friends?”

After she gave birth to Stormi, Kris Jenner talked about Kylie being a mom and shared that the fashionista has been really doing great. Kris further added, “I think she was just born to have kids. I felt like I was the same way. I wanted to have a baby when I was 16 years old. I thought about how many kids I would have. So I think that some people are just...when you know, you know."

Post-motherhood, Kylie and Kendall’s sisterhood also grew deeper. Kendall once talked about it and shared how it was so beautiful to see her sister and best friend, with whom she grew up, having a baby. She explained in an interview with PEOPLE, “It’s already made us even closer.” Now, Kylie has two kids: a daughter, Stormi, and a son, Aire.

