'I Think They Just...': Whoopi Goldberg Reacts To Beyoncé's Zero Nominations At 2024 CMA Awards

Most times, life is not all fair, even with superstars like Beyoncé, who surprisingly saw zero nominations for Cowboy Carter at the upcoming 2024 CMA Awards. As the news made headlines, popular personality Whoopi Goldberg shared her thoughts on the September 10 episode of The View.

Many people are surprised, she said, but she's not sure why. She further added, "I don't think she was snubbed; I think they just didn't... it wasn't for them." Cowboy Carter, released on March 29, reached No. 1 on Billboard 200 and made Beyoncé the first Black woman to top the Hot Country Albums chart.

Similarly, Fellow View panelist Sunny Hostin said she was disappointed Beyoncé was left off the CMA Awards nominations list, particularly after Parton appeared on Cowboy Carter to introduce Jolene.

Hostin said that she loves Dolly Patron and as a Queen of Country she rocked the song Jolene and Texas Hold Em.' she deserved to get a nomination for at least these two albums. Hostin then said. "But, my mother always told me, 'Find the audience that's looking for you.' This audience isn't looking for her."

Previously in January 2024 Whoopi Goldberg consistently rejected the notion of "snubs" in entertainment awards and the showbiz industry. She strongly noted that Not everybody gets a prize, and most things are subjective, in the field of art and creativity.

Movies are subjective," Goldberg said on The View at the time. "The movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting."

The 2024 CMA Awards, are scheduled for November 20 from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on ABC. The award show has revealed an exciting lineup of nominees.

Topping the list for Entertainer of the Year are big names like Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson. Meanwhile, host performers and presenters are yet to be announced! Stay tuned for more updates in the coming weeks.

